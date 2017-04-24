Tiziana Life Sciences Plc Announces Approval Of A Phase II Clinical Trial Protocol For Milciclib In Patients With Hepatocellular Carcinoma

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiziana Life Sciences plc (AIM: TILS), a clinical stage biotechnology
company developing targeted drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases,
today announces the approval in Israel of a phase II clinical trial
protocol for testing milciclib, a novel inhibitor of cell cycle
dependent kinases (CDKs), in patients with refractory hepatocellular
carcinoma (“HCC”). A similar clinical trial protocol has been submitted
for approval in Italy, Turkey and Greece. The primary objective of these
multi-centered, multi-country and dose-ranging phase IIa clinical
studies is to evaluate the safety of milciclib in HCC patients who fail
to respond or are intolerant to the existing standard of care treatment.
First patient enrollment is expected next month and top line data from
the trial is expected by Q3 2018.
In previous clinical studies, oral treatment with milciclib was found to
be safe and well-tolerated in patients with refractory solid tumours,
thymoma and thymic cancers. Data from animal studies has demonstrated
that oral administration with milciclib effectively suppressed tumour
growth in mouse models of HCC. Although the precise mode of action is
not clearly understood, the preclinical studies conducted strongly
suggest that milciclib acts primarily through downregulation of microRNA
(miR) 221 and 222, which are known to be associated with
hepatocarcinogenesis. Overexpression of miR-221 and miR-222 is also
believed to be associated with development of resistance to sorafenib
(Nexavar®) in HCC patients
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of Tiziana commented: "HCC is a real unmet
medical need due to its growing incidence and lack of effective therapy.
It is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the second most common
cause of death from cancer worldwide. We strongly believe that milciclib
has the potential to be developed either as a monotherapy or in
combination with sorafenib for treatment of HCC.”
Dr. Yaron Ilan, Director of the Department of Medicine at Hebrew
University Hadassah Medical Center, Israel and Chief Medical Officer of
Tiziana added: “The prognosis for liver cancer is very poor due to lack
of effective therapy. We were very encouraged with recent pre-clinical
findings and are now moving forward to conduct a phase II clinical trial
in HCC patients with milciclib in patients that failed to respond to the
standard of care therapy. We believe that milciclib holds promise as an
effective anti-cancer treatment with a high safety profile."
About HCC
Hepatocellular carcinoma is the fifth most common cancer in men and the
ninth in women. Additionally, it is the fifth most common cancer
worldwide and the second most common cause of death from cancer
worldwide.1 The tumour is associated with chronic hepatitis B
and chronic hepatitis C infections, as well as with nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis. The prognosis for liver cancer is very poor due to lack
of effective therapy.
About Milciclib
Milciclib (PHA-848125AC) is a small molecule inhibitor of several cyclin
dependent kinases (CDKs) such as CDK1, CDK4, CDK5 and CDK7. CDKs are
serine threonine kinases that play crucial roles in progression of the
cell cycle from G1 to S phase. Overexpression of CDKs and
other downstream signaling pathways that regulate cell cycles have been
frequently found to be associated with development of resistance towards
chemotherapies. Oral treatment with milciclib was found to be effective
in reducing tumour growth in animal models of HCC, possibly through
downregulation of miR-221 and miR-222. In a phase I study, oral
treatment with milciclib was found to be well-tolerated and the drug
showed promising clinical responses in patients with advanced solid
malignancies such as in thymic carcinoma, pancreatic carcinoma and colon
cancer.
About Yaron Ilan, MD
Prof. Yaron Ilan is the Director of the Department of Medicine at the
Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem Israel and served
as the Vice Dean of the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School. He
has pioneered the development of oral immunotherapy for HCC, NASH,
diabetes, and inflammatory bowel diseases. He developed several products
which target the immune system of the gastrointestinal tract as a mean
for alleviating immune-mediated disorders without the need for
immunosuppression. He holds over 50 patents for discoveries based on his
research mainly in oral immunotherapy and mucosal immunology. His
clinical interests are in the management of NASH and diabetes by
targeting the inflammation-associated with these diseases by using
products with high safety profile enabling their chronic use. He is
involved in multiple clinical trials using oral immunotherapy-based
compounds.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on
the discovery and development of novel molecules that treat human
disease in oncology and immunology. The Company is focused on its lead
compound milciclib. The Company is also in clinical development of
foralumab. Foralumab is the only fully human engineered anti-human CD3
antibody in clinical development. This phase II compound has potential
application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,
such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary biliary cholangitis
(PBS), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D),
inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis,
where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable.
