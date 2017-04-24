HitGen Announces Drug Discovery Collaboration With The Scripps Research Institute And The California Institute For Biomedical Research (Calibr)

CHENGDU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HitGen Ltd., a privately held biotech company focused on technology for
effective and efficient small molecule drug discovery and development,
announced today a collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute
(TSRI) and its affiliate, the California Institute for Biomedical
Research (Calibr). This collaboration is to discover and develop
potential new therapies in areas of unmet clinical need, with an initial
focus in oncology, regenerative medicine and virology.
HitGen’s technology platform, centered around the design, synthesis, and
interrogation of multi-billion component libraries of DNA encoded small
molecules, will be deployed to identify new small molecule leads for
therapeutic targets identified by the collaboration. Leaders in basic
and translational research at TSRI and Calibr will provide target
materials and relevant know-how to prosecute drug targets of interest.
The parties will contribute in-kind to the discovery efforts and
anticipate progressing any drug candidates that emerge to clinical
proof-of-concept studies.
“We are delighted to partner with HitGen to further the combined
TSRI-Calibr mission to create new medicines for unmet needs. HitGen’s
commitment to developing and deploying DEL technology is a great fit for
our new model for translational research in the non-profit sector,”
commented Peter Schultz, President and Professor of Chemistry at TSRI,
and CEO of Calibr.
“We are excited to collaborate with Prof. Schultz and his colleagues at
TSRI-Calibr as a strategic partner for these discovery efforts, and we
acknowledge the fundamental contributions of TSRI Professors Sydney
Brenner and Richard Lerner in initiating the field of DNA-encoded
chemistry technology,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman & CEO of HitGen Ltd. He
added that “HitGen continues to grow as a world-class drug discovery
organization. We are keenly focused on engaging with world-leading
academic institutions to provide new solutions for unmet medical need.”
About HitGen Ltd
HitGen is an innovation driven life-sciences company based in Chengdu,
China and Houston, Texas, USA. HitGen has established a rigorous
platform for early-stage drug discovery. Our DNA encoded libraries
currently contain over 25 billion diverse drug-like small molecules. The
library is assembled with robust chemistries, and is populated with many
hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds. These libraries have been
validated by yielding tractable lead series against targets from known
and novel protein classes.
