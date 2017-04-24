Teleflex Inc. (TFX) Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Information

Live Webcast is scheduled at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2017
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that financial results
for the first quarter 2017 will be released before market open on
Thursday, May 4, 2017. An investor conference call will be held at 8:00
a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The call can be accessed through a
live audio webcast on the company’s website, www.teleflex.com.
An audio replay of the call will also be available on the website from
May 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to May 9, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. (ET) by
calling 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International),
Passcode: 12639722.
About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to
improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose
driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical
needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is
diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional
access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine
and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the
understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more
information, please visit teleflex.com.
Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson
RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®
and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of
purpose.
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice
President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836