Diaceutics Signs Multi-Million-Dollar Partnership With BioReference (BRLI) To Improve Patient Outcomes

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diaceutics, the data insights and solutions company enabling better
patient testing globally, today announces a five-year partnership with
NJ-based BioReference Laboratories. The exclusive partnership will see
Diaceutics acquire real-time testing data from BioReference, allowing it
to help pharmaceutical companies achieve faster rollouts of new drugs
through better understanding of the US diagnostics market.
Through its partnership with BioReference, which works with 30,000
healthcare providers across the US, Diaceutics will have access to data
from 50,000 patient samples per day. Coupled with insights from
BioReference, the real-time data will help improve patient testing by
ensuring that pharmaceutical companies better understand the testing
patterns of physicians considering precision medicine therapies for
patients.
Currently, Diaceutics estimates that pharmaceutical companies are
missing out on more than 12% of cancer patients every year in the US
alone due to poor diagnostic planning. With 70% of new drugs in the next
five years expected to be test-dependent, Diaceutics expects that
percentage will increase.
Peter Keeling, CEO, Diaceutics, said: “Diagnostic data from
laboratories like BioReference helps pharmaceutical companies better
understand the testing journey that patients go on in the often
difficult search for a targeted therapy, determined by biomarkers. That
information allows Pharma to pinpoint patients that need to be on a
specific – and often life-saving – drug, accelerate speed to market for
new drugs and improve patient outcomes.”
Diaceutics will integrate the data gathered from BioReference with its
existing data sets accumulated through partnerships with other labs.
Together, the data will allow Diaceutics to provide Pharma with more
complete, aggregated testing data that meets their very specific
requirements and helps them close the 12% patient gap in the oncology
testing market and achieve a better return on new drug investments.
Keeling continues: “Timing is key for many cancer patients and
Diaceutics radically improves testing by helping its Pharma clients
educate physicians on the laboratories with the quickest turnaround or
correct kit for specific biomarkers. In doing so, Diaceutics increases
the number of patients correctly tested, therefore increasing the demand
for new drugs – an attractive prospect for pharmaceutical companies –
and ultimately significantly improving patient outcomes.
“We have seen first-hand the improved decision-making by our Pharma
clients when presented with the relevant data trends associated with
actionable biomarkers in oncology. Enriching our real time and
retrospective analytics with BioReference’s knowledgebase allows us to
further map the diagnostic journey of cancer patients and help
pharmaceutical companies better understand how testing impacts precision
prescribing. With this information, we can simply enable better decision
making and investment in patient, physician and laboratory education.”
Richard Faherty, Executive Vice President, BioReference, said: “With
knowledge derived from more than 85 million patient samples and
relationships with more than 30,000 healthcare providers, we have
developed unique insights that can help pharmaceutical companies provide
targeted therapies to patients that help fulfil the vision of precision
medicine. Diaceutics is transforming patient testing and has built
trusted relationships with pharmaceutical companies by providing years
of expert analysis to support drug launches. We are delighted to be able
to work closely with them to meet the needs of our mutual customers and
patients around the world seeking more effective therapies.”
- Ends -
About Diaceutics
Diaceutics is transforming an industry model by enabling pharmaceutical
companies to accelerate their market penetration and achieve a better
return on new drugs by helping them to radically improve their patient
testing. It does this by allowing them access to real-time testing data
from its worldwide laboratory network, which helps them understand and
leverage the diagnostic landscape and segment physicians by their
testing behavior. The company leads the top 10 global markets in its
cancer-related therapy area and has experience of more than 200 drug
launches. Eight out of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies are
clients.
www.diaceutics.com
About BioReference
Bio-Reference Laboratories is one of the largest and fastest growing
full-service diagnostic laboratories in the world, providing clinical
testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long-term
care facilities and employers while also advancing drug discovery and
development with disease foundations, academic and pharmaceutical
partners. Bio-Reference's comprehensive testing capabilities and
expertise spans molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, women's
health, oncology and rare disease genetics. Bio-Reference Laboratories,
and its subsidiaries, has an international presence in more than 50
countries. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.