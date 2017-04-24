Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR) Presents ARC-AAT Clinical Data At The International Liver Congress

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) presented clinical data from a Phase 1a/1b study of ARC-AAT, the company’s prior generation investigational medicine that was being studied for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 (ILC), the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).

The data demonstrated that an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic can achieve deep durable, and dose dependent reductions of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), with the highest dose studied in healthy volunteers achieving near full suppression of the liver production of the AAT protein. In addition, at doses of 2 and 4 mg/kg in AATD patients, ARC-AAT produced similar levels of knockdown as seen in healthy volunteers. These data support the continued advancement of ARO-AAT, Arrowhead’s follow-on product candidate that utilizes the company’s next generation, proprietary subcutaneously administered delivery vehicle.

Bruce Given, M.D., chief operating officer and head of R&D for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, said: “The data presented showed strong congruence of activity in primate studies, in normal healthy volunteers, and in patients with AATD. We believe these results, together with those from preclinical studies presented at AASLD last fall that showed that treatment with ARC-AAT over time may improve liver health and prevent further damage, provide proof-of-concept for the use of an RNAi therapeutic against alpha-1 liver disease.”

Presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Arrowhead website. Additional details including abstracts can be found on the ILC website at https://ilc-congress.eu/ by searching for the following:

Oral Presentation:

Hepatic targeted RNA interference provides deep and prolonged knockdown of alpha-1 antitrypsin levels in ZZ patients

Presentation Reference: LBO-06

Session: Late Breaker session

Date and Time: April 22, 2017 at 5:15 PM CET

Authors: Alice Turner, et al.

Arrowhead announced on November 29, 2016, that it had discontinued development of ARC-AAT. The company is currently focused on developing ARO-AAT, Arrowhead’s follow-on investigational RNAi therapeutic against alpha-1 liver disease.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.