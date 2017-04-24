Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR) Presents ARC-AAT Clinical Data At The International Liver Congress

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) presented clinical data
from a Phase 1a/1b study of ARC-AAT, the company’s prior generation
investigational medicine that was being studied for the treatment of
liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), at
The International Liver Congress™ 2017 (ILC), the annual meeting of the
European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).
The data demonstrated that an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic can
achieve deep durable, and dose dependent reductions of alpha-1
antitrypsin (AAT), with the highest dose studied in healthy volunteers
achieving near full suppression of the liver production of the AAT
protein. In addition, at doses of 2 and 4 mg/kg in AATD patients,
ARC-AAT produced similar levels of knockdown as seen in healthy
volunteers. These data support the continued advancement of ARO-AAT,
Arrowhead’s follow-on product candidate that utilizes the company’s next
generation, proprietary subcutaneously administered delivery vehicle.
Bruce Given, M.D., chief operating officer and head of R&D for Arrowhead
Pharmaceuticals, said: “The data presented showed strong congruence of
activity in primate studies, in normal healthy volunteers, and in
patients with AATD. We believe these results, together with those from
preclinical studies presented at AASLD last fall that showed that
treatment with ARC-AAT over time may improve liver health and prevent
further damage, provide proof-of-concept for the use of an RNAi
therapeutic against alpha-1 liver disease.”
Presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Events
section of the Arrowhead website. Additional details including abstracts
can be found on the ILC website at https://ilc-congress.eu/
by searching for the following:
Oral Presentation:
Hepatic targeted RNA interference provides deep and prolonged
knockdown of alpha-1 antitrypsin levels in ZZ patients
-
Presentation Reference: LBO-06
-
Session: Late Breaker session
-
Date and Time: April 22, 2017 at 5:15 PM CET
-
Authors: Alice Turner, et al.
Arrowhead announced on November 29, 2016, that it had discontinued
development of ARC-AAT. The company is currently focused on developing
ARO-AAT, Arrowhead’s follow-on investigational RNAi therapeutic against
alpha-1 liver disease.
The International Liver Congress is a trademark of the European
Association for the Study of the Liver.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable
diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio
of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies
trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and
durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a
mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a
specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein.
Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of
gene silencing.
