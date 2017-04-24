CEL-SCI (CVM) Releases Letter To Shareholders

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following letter is being released by CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE
MKT: CVM) to its shareholders:
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
Our Phase 3 study in advanced primary (untreated) head and neck cancer
patients with the investigational drug Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin
Inj.), which remains on partial clinical hold, has 928 patients
enrolled. It is a very large study, and it took us many years to reach
this enrollment. Last year we reached the recruitment target of 880
patients, but, based on pertinent data evaluated at that time, we
observed that the death rate of the enrolled patients was lower than had
been expected at the time the study originally was designed. Therefore,
in the summer of 2016, we filed a study protocol amendment seeking the
FDA’s permission to add a substantial number of patients to the study
because the observed death rate suggested that it would not be possible
for the study to reach its primary endpoint of an increase of 10% in
overall survival in a realistic period of time. Approximately 2 months
after the amendment was submitted, on September 26, 2016, the FDA put
the study on partial clinical hold. The FDA stipulated that no further
patients should be enrolled, while patients currently receiving study
treatments in this Phase 3 trial were still able to continue to receive
treatment at the discretion of their physicians and with the patients’
consent, and patients already enrolled in the study will continue to be
followed.
We are diligently continuing to work with the FDA to have the partial
clinical hold lifted. We have been in a continuing dialogue with them to
address their questions and to supply them with supplemental
information. On February 8, 2017 we had a Type A meeting with the FDA.
The Action Items for CEL-SCI to pursue per the minutes from the FDA
meeting were the following:
1. Provide an updated Investigator's Brochure and current procedures for
compliance with requirements under 21 CFR 312 Subpart D to address the
partial clinical hold.
2. Provide a list of major protocol deviations, which CEL-SCI believes
will affect study results, and provide a plan to identify major protocol
deviations across all patients enrolled in the Phase 3 protocol.
We have supplied our response to those Action Items to the FDA. In
accordance with the partial clinical hold, we are continuing to follow
the 928 patients enrolled in the study, and this includes following
patients until the targeted 298 deaths between the 2 comparison groups
is observed. This number of deaths is required to evaluate if the
study’s primary endpoint is achieved.
In light of new information we have recently decided to withdraw the
study protocol amendment for additional patients that we had submitted
to the FDA last summer. It is now possible that we may not need to add
more patients to the study or that only a smaller number of patients
need to be added to the study to complete it in a reasonable period of
time. Should additional patients be needed, we will submit a future
study amendment to the FDA to seek their clearance to proceed.
Another very important issue for our Company is the arbitration against
the former CRO that originally ran the Phase 3 study. CEL-SCI initiated
the proceedings against the former CRO in October 2013 and is seeking
payment for damages related to the former CRO’s prior involvement in the
Phase 3 clinical trial of Multikine. The arbitration claim, initiated
under the Commercial Rules of the American Arbitration Association,
alleges (i) breach of contract, (ii) fraud in the inducement, and (iii)
common law fraud. Currently, the Company is seeking at least $50 million
in damages in its amended statement of claim.
This arbitration has been going on longer than expected, but it is
finally nearing its end. The hearing (the “trial”) started on September
26, 2016 and was originally scheduled to end in November/December of
last year. Instead it is still ongoing, but we expect it to end during
the second quarter of this year. This arbitration does not currently
cost the Company any legal fees since it is funded by Lake Whillans,
Litigation Finance, LLC, a firm specializing in funding litigation
expenses. Lake Whillans will only be repaid from damages awarded to
CEL-SCI.
We are working extremely hard to bring our Phase 3 trial to a successful
conclusion, to have the FDA’s partial clinical hold lifted, and to win
the arbitration case against the former CRO that originally ran our
Phase 3 trial.
We thank you for your continued support of the Company.
Sincerely,
Geert Kersten
Chief Executive Officer
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When
used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes,"
"anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected. Such statements include, but are
not limited to, statements about the terms, expected proceeds, use of
proceeds and closing of the offering. Factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the
clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of
any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective,
receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing
any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the
necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in
CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
but not limited to its report on Form 10-K and 10-K/A for the year ended
September 30, 2016. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly
release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements
which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date
hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that
CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this
proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the
Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval.
Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange
by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or
efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive
conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data
involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is
required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in
the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in
progress and that is currently subject to a clinical hold on enrollment
of additional new patients.