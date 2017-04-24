|
Surgical Theatre Of The Future: Connected, Networked And AI-Powered, Tokyo Women’s Medical University Reveals
4/24/2017 6:24:11 AM
Conventional operating theatres would typical consist of multiple medical devices, each operating in a silo-ed fashion and incapable of communicating with one another.
But a team at Tokyo Women’s Medical University (TWMU) in Japan is aiming to move away from this norm and equip the operating theatre with integrated medical equipment and robotics in order to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes.
