Pierre Fabre Publishes New Data On Dosing Errors With Generic Propranolol For The Treatment Of Infantile Hemangiomas

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pierre Fabre announced the publication of data from an institutional
review board-approved survey comparing the propensity for dispensing and
dosing calculation errors of HEMANGEOL® (propranolol hydrochloride oral
solution 4.28 mg/mL) versus other propranolol hydrochloride oral
solutions (4 mg/mL and 8 mg/mL) (also known as generic* propranolol
hydrochloride) during the treatment of infantile hemangiomas. The survey
of 220 pediatric dermatologists and other physicians who treat infantile
hemangioma found that they were significantly more likely to commit an
error with the other formulations of propranolol versus HEMANGEOL. The
findings were published in the Journal of the American Academy of
Dermatology.
HEMANGEOL is the first and only FDA-approved drug indicated for the
treatment of infantile hemangiomas. Other formulations of propranolol
have not been studied or demonstrated safety and efficacy for this
orphan indication.
“Medication errors injure more than one million people in the United
States every year,”1 said study author Dr. Elaine Siegfried,
Department of Dermatology, Saint Louis University. “Liquid medications
prescribed to infants have particularly complex dosing requirements due
to weight-based dosing and metric system conversions. This study is
meant to raise awareness around the potential of errors, and especially
the need to educate parents administering propranolol at home versus in
a hospital-setting.”
Infantile hemangioma is the most common benign tumor in infants, but in
some cases may be associated with serious complications and life-long
disfigurement. It is estimated to affect between 4-10% of infants.2
The risk of disfigurement depends on several factors including the
location, size, shape and growth-rate of the tumor.3 Even
tumors as small as one centimeter can lead to permanent, stigmatizing
skin changes if they affect the infant’s eyes, nose and mouth.ii As
many as 25% of infants with a hemangioma will experience a related
complication4 and approximately 10% will experience serious
or life-threatening complications that may have been preventable.5
In the email-based survey of 220 physicians, about 90 percent reported
prescribing other propranolol formulations and 58 percent reported
prescribing HEMANGEOL. Additionally, the survey found that:6
30 percent reported at least one dose calculation error with other
propranolol formulations compared to 11 percent with HEMANGEOL
(p=0.00012)
A subset analysis of pediatric dermatologists with experience
writing 10-100 prescriptions found similar results, with 31
reporting dose calculation errors with other propranolol
formulations compared to 10 percent for HEMANGEOL
18 percent reported dispensing errors with other propranolol
formulations, having received an incorrect, higher concentration from
a pharmacy (p<0.0001)
Because HEMANGEOL is available in a single concentration and
distributed by a single specialty pharmacy, dispensing errors are
not possible.
A total of 41 percent reported either a dosing or calculation error
with other propranolol formulations (p<0.0001)
“Early intervention is required to prevent long term complications from
hemangioma.7 Pierre Fabre not only conducted the pivotal
studies necessary to support approval of HEMANGEOL, but exclusively
distributes HEMANGEOL through a single specialty pharmacy to verify dose
calculations and provide support to caregivers. Additionally, HEMANGEOL
packaging includes a dosing table and syringe to help avoid over- or
under-dosing.” said Jean-Jacques Voisard, dermatologist and General
Manager of Pierre Fabre Dermatologie.
*Other propranolol hydrochloride formulations are not therapeutically
equivalent to HEMANGEOL® (propranolol hydrochloride)
About HEMANGEOL®
HEMANGEOL formulation was specifically developed for the use in
pediatric populations following the guidelines of health regulatory
agencies. HEMANGEOL was studied in infants five weeks to five months old
(at therapy initiation) with a proliferative infantile hemangioma
requiring systemic treatment in a randomized, double blind placebo
controlled, multi-dose and multi-center adaptive phase II/III trial,
which compared four propranolol hydrochloride treatment protocols (1.2
or 3.4 mg/kg/day for 3 or 6 months) versus placebo. The treatment
protocol of 3.4 mg/kg/day dose for the duration of six months had a
60.4% success rate versus 3.6% in the placebo group (p< 0.0001) reaching
the primary endpoint of complete or nearly-complete resolution of the
target hemangioma. About 10% of patients needed to be retreated after
stopping the treatment.
About Pierre Fabre
Pierre Fabre is a French private pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetic
company founded in 1962 by Mr. Pierre Fabre. The company is structured
around two divisions: Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (ethics, oncology,
consumer health care) and Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmétique (dermatology,
dermo-cosmetics). In dermo-cosmetics, its portfolio of 9 brands includes
global market-leader, Eau Thermale Avène. Pierre Fabre employs some
13,000 people worldwide and owns subsidiaries in 43 countries. Pierre
Fabre allocates about 16% of its pharmaceuticals sales to R&D with a
focus on 4 therapeutic areas: oncology, dermatology, central nervous
system and consumer health care.
Pierre Fabre has a unique shareholding structure that guarantees its
continuity and independence. The majority shareholder is the Pierre
Fabre Foundation, which is a government-recognized public-interest
organization. It has also developed its employee stock ownership plan,
and employees thus form the second-largest group of shareholders. This
structure is unique in France and is aimed at ensuring the long-term
stability of the company's capital.
Indication
Hemangeol® (propranolol hydrochloride) oral solution is indicated for
the treatment of proliferating infantile hemangioma requiring systemic
therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
HEMANGEOL is contraindicated in the following conditions: premature
infants with corrected age <5 weeks; infants weighing less than 2 kg;
known hypersensitivity to propranolol or any of the excipients; asthma
or history of bronchospasm; heart rate <80 beats per minute, greater
than first degree heart block, or decompensated heart failure; blood
pressure < 50/30 mmHg; and pheochromocytoma.
HEMANGEOL prevents the response of endogenous catecholamines to correct
hypoglycemia and masks the adrenergic warning signs of hypoglycemia,
particularly tachycardia, palpitations and sweating.
HEMANGEOL can cause hypoglycemia in children, especially when they are
not feeding regularly or are vomiting; withhold the dose under these
conditions. Hypoglycemia may present in the form of seizures, lethargy,
or coma. If a child has clinical signs of hypoglycemia, parents should
discontinue HEMANGEOL and call their health care provider immediately or
take the child to the emergency room. Concomitant treatment with
corticosteroids may increase the risks of hypoglycemia.
HEMANGEOL may cause or worsen bradycardia or hypotension. Monitor heart
rate and blood pressure after treatment initiation or increase in dose.
Discontinue treatment if severe (<80 beats per minute) or symptomatic
bradycardia or hypotension (systolic blood pressure <50 mmHg) occurs.
HEMANGEOL can cause bronchospasm; do not use in patients with asthma or
a history of bronchospasm. Interrupt treatment in the event of a lower
respiratory tract infection associated with dyspnea and wheezing.
HEMANGEOL may worsen circulatory function in patients with congestive
heart failure or increase the risk of stroke in PHACE syndrome patients
with severe cerebrovascular anomalies. Investigate infants with large
facial infantile hemangioma for potential arteriopathy associated with
PHACE syndrome prior to HEMANGEOL therapy. Hemangeol will interfere with
epinephrine used to treat serious anaphylaxis.
The most frequently reported adverse reactions to HEMANGEOL (occurring
=10% of patients) were sleep disorders, aggravated respiratory tract
infections, diarrhea, and vomiting.
