|
New Test Can Identify Dangerous Bacteria With Resistance To Last-Resort Antibiotic, European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Reveals
4/24/2017 6:21:18 AM
New research suggests it is possible to quickly and accurately diagnose some the most dangerous and drug-resistant types of bacterial infections, using equipment already owned by most hospitals.
Bacteria have been gradually evolving to become resistant to the antibiotics used to treat them. Over the last few year, scientists have found evidence that some bacteria have become resistant to a last resort antibiotic called colistin.
comments powered by