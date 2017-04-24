Purdue Pharma L.P. Names Josie Martin Head Of Corporate Affairs & Communications

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdue Pharma L.P. today announced that Josie Martin has joined the company as vice president of corporate affairs & communications, leading Purdue Pharma’s corporate communications, government affairs and health policy efforts.

“Today’s healthcare marketplace demands that we effectively communicate to our stakeholders the positive impact Purdue Pharma and our innovative medicines have on society,” said Mark Timney, president and chief executive officer, Purdue Pharma L.P. “I’m confident Josie’s experience, especially in designing and implementing public awareness campaigns, will be instrumental to the continued advancement of our efforts to set a new standard for education on the appropriate prescribing of opioid medications.”

Martin brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in strategic communications, issues management and public affairs. She most recently served as executive vice president of public affairs at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where she successfully managed the industry’s global reputation efforts with diverse stakeholders. Martin’s leadership experience at PhRMA includes the development and launch of its groundbreaking Go Boldly campaign, as well as multiple policy communications initiatives and patient advocacy coalitions.

“Purdue Pharma has a strong record of innovation not only in pharmaceuticals, but also its public health programs,” said Martin. “I’m eager to tell that story in new ways and to larger audiences.”

Prior to her tenure at PhRMA, Martin held leadership positions at Ketchum, the Federation of American Hospitals, the American Red Cross, the National Cable Television Association and the Health Insurance Association of America. She began her career as a communications director and press secretary, first for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and then for Senator John Chafee.

ABOUT PURDUE PHARMA L.P.

Purdue Pharma is a privately-held pharmaceutical company and is part of a global network of independent associated companies known for pioneering research in chronic pain and opioids with abuse deterrent properties. The company’s leadership and employees are committed to providing healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers quality products and educational resources to support their proper use. With Purdue Pharma’s expertise in drug development, commercialization and life-cycle management, the company is diversifying in high-need areas to expand through strategic acquisitions and creative partnerships. For more information, please visit www.purduepharma.com.