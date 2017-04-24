Purdue Pharma L.P. Names Josie Martin Head Of Corporate Affairs & Communications

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdue
Pharma L.P. today announced that Josie Martin has joined the company
as vice president of corporate affairs & communications, leading Purdue
Pharma’s corporate communications, government affairs and health policy
efforts.
“Today’s healthcare marketplace demands that we effectively communicate
to our stakeholders the positive impact Purdue Pharma and our innovative
medicines have on society,” said Mark Timney, president and chief
executive officer, Purdue Pharma L.P. “I’m confident Josie’s experience,
especially in designing and implementing public awareness campaigns,
will be instrumental to the continued advancement of our efforts to set
a new standard for education on the appropriate prescribing of opioid
medications.”
Martin brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in
strategic communications, issues management and public affairs. She most
recently served as executive vice president of public affairs at
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where she
successfully managed the industry’s global reputation efforts with
diverse stakeholders. Martin’s leadership experience at PhRMA includes
the development and launch of its groundbreaking Go Boldly
campaign, as well as multiple policy communications initiatives and
patient advocacy coalitions.
“Purdue Pharma has a strong record of innovation not only in
pharmaceuticals, but also its public health programs,” said Martin. “I’m
eager to tell that story in new ways and to larger audiences.”
Prior to her tenure at PhRMA, Martin held leadership positions at
Ketchum, the Federation of American Hospitals, the American Red Cross,
the National Cable Television Association and the Health Insurance
Association of America. She began her career as a communications
director and press secretary, first for the U.S. Senate Finance
Committee and then for Senator John Chafee.
ABOUT PURDUE PHARMA L.P.
Purdue Pharma is a privately-held pharmaceutical company and is part of
a global network of independent associated companies known for
pioneering research in chronic pain and opioids with abuse deterrent
properties. The company’s leadership and employees are committed to
providing healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers quality
products and educational resources to support their proper use. With
Purdue Pharma’s expertise in drug development, commercialization and
life-cycle management, the company is diversifying in high-need areas to
expand through strategic acquisitions and creative partnerships. For
more information, please visit www.purduepharma.com.