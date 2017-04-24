Employer:
80.5
Elon Musk
Outlines Plans for Bay Area Brain Implants Startup
Neuralink
Tweet
4/24/2017 6:13:31 AM
Elon Musk teased the world last month by confirming his new venture, Neuralink, a company to create implantable brain chips. Now a lot more details have been revealed.
A long post on the website Wait But Why, written by Tim Urban, lays out the background of the company, its team and its plans to develop what are known as brain-machine interfaces. The post also goes into detail about neuroscience, illustrated along the way with stick figure drawings, and includes portions of interviews with Musk and other members of the Neuralink team.
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
CNBC
Read at
Fortune
