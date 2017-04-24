 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This Is Why A Direct-To-Consumer Medical Device Company Is A Risky Undertaking



4/24/2017 6:13:14 AM

Last week I had a startup entrepreneur come to me with an idea about how to “pivot” his company strategy. The company, which had begun as a medical device company but couldn’t quite find it’s market, was considering re-emerging as a consumer-focused digital medical device company in an adjacent market. The idea was to create a device to measure a serious medical condition and market it to consumers directly. Their plan was to target mothers who would be paranoid enough to spend money on medical devices to diagnose an issue in their children.

