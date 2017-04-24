 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Trump's Executive Order Could Rekindle M&A Feelings for Allergan (AGN), Pfizer (PFE)



4/24/2017 5:49:02 AM

The Trump administration's executive order on tax regulations could revive the defunct Allergan -Pfizer merger.

The White House on Friday unveiled a new executive order instructing the Treasury Department to find and review tax regulations since the beginning of 2016 and make recommendations on modifying or repealing any they see as overly complex and burdensome. The order could potentially open the door for pharmaceutical giants Allergan and Pfizer to take another whack at the $160 billion deal squashed by Obama regulations in 2016.

Read at The Street.com


