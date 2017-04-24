|
How This Iowa Biotech Could be a Perfect Match for M&A Hungry Gilead (GILD)
4/24/2017 5:37:20 AM
Gilead Sciences sales (and its share price!) are nose-diving because of stiff competition for its top-selling hepatitis C drugs, and that's got everyone wondering if management will uncork its cash flow and make some acquisitions to rekindle growth. It's anyone's guess what management might do with its financial firepower, but I think it ought to be kicking tires at NewLink Genetics.
Tough times
It wasn't that long ago when Gilead Sciences could do no wrong.
