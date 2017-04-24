|
Turing CEO and Shkreli Associate Exits Top Post, CSO to Take Over
4/24/2017 5:33:59 AM
Regime change of some sort is underway at the controversial Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Tipped off on Friday that CEO and co-founder Ron Tilles — a close associate of former Turing CEO Martin Shkreli — was leaving the top post, the biotech confirmed to Endpoints News Sunday evening that Tilles is being replaced by chief scientific officer Eliseo Salinas. Here’s the statement:
Turing Pharmaceuticals has appointed Dr. Eliseo Salinas, MD, MSc as interim CEO. Dr. Salinas will guide Turing as it moves forward to maximize Daraprim’s success as the primary alternative for the treatment of toxoplasmosis in combination with a sulfonamide, and to advance the promising pipeline of new compounds for severe parasitic infections, while Mr. Tilles will remain a member of Turing’s board.
