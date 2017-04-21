Garlock To Exhibit At "Korea Pharm 2017"

PALMYRA, NY--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -



Highlights:

Show will be held on April 18-21, 2017, in KINTEX, Korea

Garlock Global Segment Leader for Food & Pharmaceutical, Stephen Doherty to speak at show conference

Supplying the pharmaceutical industry with sanitary gaskets, in line validation solutions, O-rings, dynamic seals and high purity hoses

The Garlock family of companies -- acknowledged as the leading manufacturer of high-performance fluid sealing products with an emphasis on safely, longevity, and productivity, proudly announces their presence, together with Rubber Fab, at Korea Pharm on April 18-21, 2017, KINTEX, Korea.

Rubber Fab -- a recognized supplier of critical process consumables for the pharmaceutical, bio-processing and food & beverage sectors and Garlock deliver pharmaceutical specific sealing solutions to prevent the major causes of failure in hygienic processing, which could otherwise lead to process contamination. Our innovative and dependable products meet key market needs with excellent chemical resistance, remarkably long service life and performance that guarantee the integrity and reproducibility of the product.

Our world-class solutions include USP Class VI, FDA and 3A-compliant seals, sanitary gaskets, diaphragms, hoses, fittings and specialized validation solutions to cover all critical fluid path applications. We continue to work with operations and maintenance staff, as well as process engineers and equipment designers to develop sealing solutions for static and dynamic applications used in hygienic and aseptic processing applications.

Other than exhibiting at the main convention, our Global Segment Leader for Food & Pharmaceutical Segment -- Stephen Doherty will also be speaking at the show conference where industry members come together to learn about new trends and network with each other. The topic that Stephen will be presenting is "Delivering The Next Generation of PTFE Hygienic Seals for Highly Demanding Applications in Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharmaceutical Processes" on 20 April 2017, 1.30 to 2.30pm. Stephen said, "I'm very happy to be part of this leading pharmaceutical show in Korea and have the privilege to speak at the conference and meet with many other industry experts. The Asia-Pacific region presents great opportunities right now, and Garlock is very excited about growing our market share in this region. This explains the investment we have been putting in Asia to prepare for this growth."

On display at the show will be a variety of products meant for use in the pharmaceutical industry, including:

Gylon® Bio-Pro Plus™, delivers best in class performance across all critical factors such as compliance, chemical compatibility, sealability, creep and cold flow. Eliminate critical and costly contamination issues often associated with gasket recession or intrusion with hygienic couplings.

Tuf-Steel® is the choice for perfect surface performance, outstanding durability and extended service life. The superior strength eliminates creep and cold flow providing a leak-free seal.

Smart Clamp™, the next generation of sanitary hinge clamps, provides accurate gasket alignment, multiple settings for proper torque, and 360 degrees equal compression to support prefect surface results complying with ASME-BPE seal performance standards.

Sanitary Hose & Hose Assemblies, Rubber Fab offers a variety of rubber hoses in different materials to meet virtually any sanitary hose application. Adhere to quality standards set forth by both the Pharmaceutical and Food Industries.





Garlock will be represented at Booth #8Q210.

About Garlock

Garlock®, an EnPro Industries family of companies, is the global leader in high-performance fluid sealing products for industry and infrastructure. Garlock supplies the pharmaceutical industry with specialized seals and gasketing products designed to maintain cleanliness, traceability and adherence to FDA/USP requirements. In addition, the company is at the forefront of the development of food-grade gaskets and seals that ensure product integrity and consumer safety in the food and beverage/brewing and bottling markets.

About Rubber Fab

Rubber Fab is the leading innovator of high quality sanitary gaskets, hose, hose assemblies, tubing, pump, and filler machine components in a wide range of high purity and metal detectable/x-ray inspectable elastomeric materials. Rubber Fab's metal detectable/x-ray inspectable products have been specifically designed to meet the guidelines set forth by the Food Safety Modernization Act.