Vitality Biopharma Releases Clinical Report Of Cannabinoid Therapy For Pediatric IBD

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality Biopharma", "Vitality", or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced the release of one of the first clinical reports detailing the ability of cannabinoid therapy to induce remission in a pediatric inflammatory bowel disease patient.

The report is a case study titled, "Induction of Remission in Drug-Resistant Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease with Cannabinoid Therapy," and describes a 13-year-old boy with drug-resistant Crohn's disease and colitis who achieved clinical remission after oral administration of cannabinoids. Independently from the Company, the patient received treatment with medical cannabis pursuant to the State of California's Compassionate Use Act. The case study describes how the patient's disease could not be controlled by currently-approved pharmaceuticals, and how cannabinoid treatment led to near-immediate clinical improvement that was indicative of disease remission. The report by Vitality Biopharma and its collaborators is a preprint scientific manuscript that has not yet been subjected to peer review, and additional case reports may be included prior to formal publication. The full report can be accessed here: vitality.bio/research/pediatric-IBD-case-study/.

Clinical trials in IBD patients have previously shown that use of cannabis is associated with substantial symptomatic relief, and placebo-controlled trials have confirmed significant declines in disease activity score after treatment. However, these trials largely relied on subjective outcome measures. The case study detailed by Vitality Biopharma and its collaborators is one of the first where multiple objective measures of disease outcome were reported. This included analysis of fecal calprotectin levels, which increase when lesions or tears in the intestinal tract are present, and decrease when healing of the gut mucosal lining occurs. The case study results provide objective evidence that cannabinoids may not only resolve symptoms of IBD, but also modify disease through reduction of gut inflammation.

