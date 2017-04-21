Cannabis Science Senior Executives Set To Present Drug Development Initiatives To Key Stakeholders Around The World At The Upcoming Global Health Catalyst Summit At Harvard Medical School Next Week, April 28 - 30th 2017

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is set to participate in the Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School on April 28-30, 2017. Information on the GHC Summit is available at http://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org.

The Cannabis Science Versus Cancer and Other Malignancies and the Palliative Care and Mental Health Sessions will be live-streamed to an audience worldwide. Those interested in joining the live-streaming of these sessions, as well as any of the other GHC Summit sessions, can subscribe to the Next Generation Global Health Security Network YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqihIfrETTl2eRMxNQxUCDQ. Additionally, the recorded sessions can be accessed via this YouTube channel.

As previously announced, Mr. Dabney will be the keynote speaker and a panelist for the Cannabis Science Versus Cancer and Other Malignancies Session. The theme for this session is "Medical Cannabis in Global Health," and speakers and panelists will provide updates on leading-edge collaborations investigating the use of medical cannabis in the treatment of cancer and other malignancies, and closing the global pain divide. Information on this session is available at https://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org/medical-cannabis.

"I look forward to CBIS' participation in the GHC Summit, as this important event will provide CBIS with access to a global audience of stakeholders involved in the research, development, and trials of medicines to treat cancer and cancer symptoms," stated Mr. Dabney.

CBIS' CMO, Dr. Herman, will also participate in the Palliative Care and Mental Health Session. Dr. Herman will deliver a presentation based on his analysis of the global health divide. This session will address advances in global palliative care, closing the pain divide, psycho-oncology, and mental health disparities.

"The GHC Summit will provide CBIS with a global platform to advance our relationship with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as well as with other individuals and organizations. Given CBIS' Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) with Dana-Farber, we are excited about the potential to jointly investigate and develop use of cannabinoids to treat various forms of cancers," stated Dr. Herman.

Information on this session is available at:

https://www.globalhealthcatalystsummit.org/agenda and http://www.huffingtonpost.com/felicia-m-knaul/closing-the-global-pain-divide_b_3963838.html.

In addition to Mr. Dabney's and Dr. Herman's respective presentations, the Cannabis Science Session will feature a number of distinguished speakers, including Dr. Wil Ngwa, the Director of the GHC Program at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center; Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., former Assistant U.S. Surgeon General, Interim Chairman of the Board of the Constituency for Africa (CFA), and Chairman of CBIS' Scientific Advisory Board; the Honorable Ronald V. Dellums, former Member of the U.S. Congress, former Mayor of Oakland, CA, and Chairman of CBIS' International Government Affairs Board; Mr. Melvin P. Foote, President & CEO of CFA; and Dr. Dr. Allen Herman, CBIS' Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This session will be moderated by the Honorable Donna Christensen, former Member of the U.S. Congress, and Chairperson of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust.

