BioElectronics Corporation To Launch Educational Strategy: ActiPatch As The First Line Of Defense Against Opioid Pain Medication

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL) is the maker of advanced, over-the-counter pain management devices. The Company manufactures and markets its flagship product, ActiPatch® Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy as a drug-free, wearable nonprescription medical device that provides 720-hours of on/off therapy.

The Company announced today that to promote ActiPatch as the first line of defense against opioid pain medication, it is launching its educational marketing strategy for health care professionals 2017's annual meeting of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (https://www.asipp.org/documents/0417-AnnualMeeting-brochure.pdf). The United States is in the midst of an opioid crisis. The company's management believes that as an effective chronic pain therapy, ActiPatch can help in greatly reducing the number of opioid prescriptions, and opioid use in general.

The Company's marketing strategy is to promote awareness of the ActiPatch's mechanism of action and how the device can treat chronic pain that results from central sensitization. "This pain conference is an excellent opportunity to kick-start our educational campaign in the medical community within the USA," said Andrew Whelan, President of BioElectronics. A special packet of clinical evidence, complete with a dedicated web landing page, has been created specifically for health professionals (http://www.actipatch.com/pharmacy). Samples of our popular 7-day trial ActiPatch devices will be provided to practicing physicians at the conference. These trials will include a coupon for savings on the patient's first order placed at www.tryactipatch.com. The company will also actively pursue research partners at the conference in the mission to expand its portfolio of clinical evidence.

The American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) is a not-for- profit organization that represents nearly 4,500 pain specialists who provide interventional pain management services. The meeting sponsors include Boston Scientific, Stim Wave, Medtronic, Nevro, St. Jude Medical, National Spine & Pain Centers, and Purdue.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in noninvasive neuromodulation pain therapy and the maker of ActiPatch® Therapy for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints, RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic wounds and post-operative wound care, and Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For clinical and more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.