Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Announces The Launch Of Progesterone Capsules In The U.S. Market

HYDERABAD, India & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY)
announced today that it has launched Progesterone Capsules, 100 mg and
200 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prometrium®
(Progesterone) Capsules in the United States market, approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Prometrium® brand and generic had U.S. sales of
approximately $153 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending
in February 2017 according to IMS Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Progesterone Capsules, 100 mg and 200 mg, are available in
bottle count size of 100.
Prometrium® is a registered trademark of ABBVIE Products LLC.
*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT Feb 2017
WARNING: CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BREAST CANCER and PROBABLE
DEMENTIA
FOR ESTROGEN PLUS PROGESTIN THERAPY
Cardiovascular Disorders and Probable Dementia
Estrogens plus progestin therapy should not be used for the
prevention of cardiovascular disease or dementia.
The Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) estrogen plus progestin substudy
reported increased risks of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary
embolism, stroke and myocardial infarction in postmenopausal women
(50 to 79 years of age) during 5.6 years of treatment with daily
oral conjugated estrogens (CE) [0.625 mg] combined with
medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA) [2.5 mg], relative to placebo.
The WHI Memory Study (WHIMS) estrogen plus progestin ancillary study
of the WHI reported an increased risk of developing probable
dementia in postmenopausal women 65 years of age or older during 4
years of treatment with daily CE (0.625 mg) combined with MPA (2.5
mg), relative to placebo. It is unknown whether this finding applies
to younger postmenopausal women.
Breast Cancer
|
The WHI estrogen plus progestin substudy also demonstrated an
increased risk of invasive breast cancer.
In the absence of comparable data, these risks should be assumed to
be similar for other doses of CE and MPA, and other combinations and
dosage forms of estrogens and progestins.
Progestins with estrogens should be prescribed at the lowest
effective doses and for the shortest duration consistent with
treatment goals and risks for the individual woman.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future
expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the
management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by
reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects",
"plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts",
"potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may
differ materially from those in such statements due to without
limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of
financial markets, credit defaults, currency exchange rates, interest
rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss
events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing
levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in
laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or
governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including
related integration issues.
The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained
herein.