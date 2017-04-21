 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

CDI Laboratories And NeoBiotechnologies Form Alliance To Distribute CDI's 2500 Monospecific Transcription Factor Antibodies



4/21/2017 11:04:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico and BALTIMORE and UNION CITY, Calif., April 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Laboratories (CDI) has granted exclusive worldwide distribution rights of its collection of over 2500 transcription factor monospecific monoclonal antibodies to NeoBiotechnologies. The antibodies were developed through CDI's participation in the NIH Protein Capture Reagents Program. The antibodies have been certified monospecific using the CDI HuProt microarray which contains 75% of the human proteome. The agreement also includes future antibodies against critical cancer diagnostic markers developed by CDI (using its Fast-MAb® monoclonal antibody development technology) and specificity validation on the HuProt microarray. NeoBiotechnologies will be evaluating all antibodies for use in immunohistochemistry (IHC) and will distribute through NeoBiotechnologies extensive worldwide channels.

According to CDI Vice President Scott Paschke, "NeoBiotechnologies is a perfect partner for CDI.  Atul Tandon Neobiotechnologies CEO has deep experience in the research antibody market and is an expert in characterizing antibodies in IHC.  Also, NeoBiotechnologies places a high value on quality and understands that proteome microarray specificity testing is an industry game-changer."

NeoBiotechnologies CEO Atul Tandon stated, "The partnership between CDI and NeoBiotechnologies will be mutually beneficial. We will test CDI's >2,500 monospecific MAbs for staining of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded normal and cancerous human tissues. The antibodies will also be tested for other biochemical applications on endogenous proteins. Soon, researchers worldwide will have access to thousands of fully-validated monospecific monoclonal antibodies."

About CDI Laboratories: CDI delivers products and services based on its ultra-high content human proteome microarray technology (HuProt) as well as monoclonal antibody production. CDI antibodies are screened for off-target cross-reactivity using HuProt, resulting in unsurpassed specificity and reliability. The Company's products and services help to overcome technical challenges that hinder advancements in research proteomics and in the development of protein-based therapeutics and diagnostics. www.cdi-lab.com

Media Contact:
Scott D. Paschke, Vice President 
CDI Laboratories Inc. 
518-534-2881 
scott.paschke@cdi-lab.com

About NeoBiotechnologies: NeoBiotechnologies Inc. is focused on providing the highest quality antibodies for research use. NeoBiotechnologies is focused on Licensing as well as developing hybridomas and monoclonal antibodies to a wide variety of human proteins with the ultimate goal to cover the entire human proteome. Antibody products are available for various applications through its OEM partners. Presently, the Company maintains more than 2,000 hybridomas. www.neobiotechnologies.com 

Media Contact:
Atul K. Tandon, PhD, President & CEO
NeoBiotechnologies, Inc.   
510-376-5603
aktandon@neobiotechnologies.com


 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdi-laboratories-and-neobiotechnologies-form-alliance-to-distribute-cdis-2500-monospecific-transcription-factor-antibodies-300443104.html

SOURCE CDI Laboratories

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 