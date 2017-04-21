 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Five Prime (FPRX) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On May 4



4/21/2017 11:04:46 AM

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, will report its first quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the U.S. financial markets close. Five Prime will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.fiveprime.com. Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 878-2269 (domestic) or (253) 237-1188 (international) and refer to conference ID 4178195.

The archived conference call will be available on Five Prime's website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Five Prime
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime's comprehensive discovery platform, which encompasses virtually every medically relevant extracellular protein, positions it to explore pathways in cancer, inflammation and their intersection in immuno-oncology, an area with significant therapeutic potential and a growing focus of the company's R&D activities. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com.

 

CONTACT: Heather Rowe Investor Relations 415-365-5737 heather.rowe@fiveprime.com

