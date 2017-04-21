 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Teligent To Hold Conference Call For 1st Quarter 2017 Results



4/21/2017 11:03:21 AM

BUENA, N.J., April 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced the Company will hold a conference call at 4:15 pm ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 to discuss the 1st quarter 2017 results.

The Company invites you to listen to the call by dialing 1-888-346-3479. International participants should call 1-412-902-4260. Canadian participants should call 1-855-669-9657.  Participants should ask to be joined into the Teligent, Inc. call.

This call is being webcast by MultiVu (a PR Newswire Company) and can be accessed in the Investor Relations Section of Teligent Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact:

Jenniffer Collins


Teligent, Inc.


(856) 697-4379


www.teligent.com             

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teligent-inc-to-hold-conference-call-for-1st-quarter-2017-results-300443032.html

SOURCE Teligent, Inc.

Read at BioSpace.com


