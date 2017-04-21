AM0010 is a long-acting form of recombinant human Interleukin-10 (IL-10), which has shown sustained anti-tumor effects and a good safety/tolerability profile in patients from multiple oncology indications. Due to its enhanced half-life, AM0010 has strong immune-stimulating effects that induce the activation, proliferation, and survival of intra-tumoral, tumor-reactive, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in patients. CD8+ T cells mediate the tumor clearing effect of this immuno-oncology agent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) have granted AM0010 Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The FDA also granted Fast Track designation for AM0010 in combination with FOLFOX as a second-line therapy in patients with pancreatic cancer.

About ARMO BioSciences

ARMO BioSciences is a late-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing a pipeline of novel, proprietary products that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors. The Company's lead product candidate, AM0010, stimulates the survival, expansion and killing (cytotoxic) potential of a particular type of white blood cell in the immune system called CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells recognize and kill cancer cells and an increased presence of intra-tumoral CD8+ T cells may result in improved prognosis and survival in patients.

In addition, ARMO is developing a robust immuno-oncology pipeline that includes validated product candidates aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care treatments and emerging immunotherapies.

For more information, please visit www.armobio.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armo-biosciences-announces-clinical-data-presentation-for-immunotherapy-am0010-at-the-12th-european-international-kidney-cancer-symposium-300443334.html