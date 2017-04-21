 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
ARMO BioSciences Announces Clinical Data Presentation For Immunotherapy AM0010 At The 12th European International Kidney Cancer Symposium



4/21/2017 10:39:55 AM

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMO BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that clinical data on the Company's lead investigational immuno-oncology drug AM0010 (PEGylated Interleukin-10) will be presented at the 12th European International Kidney Cancer Symposium, April 21-22, 2017 in Munich, Germany.

Abstract Title: PEGylated Human IL-10 (AM0010) in Combination with Nivolumab in Renal Cell Cancer

Lead Author: Aung Naing, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Date: Friday, April 21, 2017, 11:35am Central European Time

About AM0010

AM0010 is a long-acting form of recombinant human Interleukin-10 (IL-10), which has shown sustained anti-tumor effects and a good safety/tolerability profile in patients from multiple oncology indications. Due to its enhanced half-life, AM0010 has strong immune-stimulating effects that induce the activation, proliferation, and survival of intra-tumoral, tumor-reactive, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in patients. CD8+ T cells mediate the tumor clearing effect of this immuno-oncology agent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) have granted AM0010 Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The FDA also granted Fast Track designation for AM0010 in combination with FOLFOX as a second-line therapy in patients with pancreatic cancer.

About ARMO BioSciences

ARMO BioSciences is a late-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing a pipeline of novel, proprietary products that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors. The Company's lead product candidate, AM0010, stimulates the survival, expansion and killing (cytotoxic) potential of a particular type of white blood cell in the immune system called CD8+ T cells.  CD8+ T cells recognize and kill cancer cells and an increased presence of intra-tumoral CD8+ T cells may result in improved prognosis and survival in patients.

In addition, ARMO is developing a robust immuno-oncology pipeline that includes validated product candidates aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care treatments and emerging immunotherapies.

For more information, please visit www.armobio.com.

 

