|
MR Solutions Ltd. Wins Second Queen’s Award For Enterprise
4/21/2017 10:11:40 AM
MR Solutions, of Guildford has won the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. These awards are announced on the Queen’s birthday, 21 April and are one of the UK’s highest accolades recognising business achievement. Last year MR Solutions won the Queen’s Award for Innovation.
This has been achieved in recognition of MR Solutions’ outstanding business success with strong export sales growth of 119% over the last three years. This success has been driven by MR Solutions’ strong investment in the development and commercialisation of their ground-breaking cryogen-free preclinical MRI imaging technology which can be combined with other imaging capabilities such as PET or SPECT.
Cryogen free has many advantages for the researchers not the least being cost. These advantages include doing away with the cumbersome helium cooling jacket and the emergency venting equipment that was necessary to vent the helium should the magnet quench. It also does away with the extensive building works involved in installing the venting system and these very large machines. The cryogen free scanner can just be wheeled in.
MR Solutions was able to develop an MRI system using a novel magnet design which only needs a readily available cryocooler unit to get to the very low temperature required. MR Solutions’ 3T to 9.4T MRI benchtop scanners are used in research laboratories across the world and can be installed alongside other equipment because the innovative design has reduced the stray magnetic field from metres to centimetres.
Dr David Taylor, physicist and CEO of MR Solutions said, “We are thrilled to receive our second Queen’s Award, this time for International Trade – particularly nice as we won the Queen’s Award for Innovation last year. Our foundations have been built on the development of an innovative product which has enabled us to build sales success as a result.”
MR Solutions has over 30 years’ experience and in excess of 2000 installations across the world. This includes sales of their MRI spectrometers. Its scanners are renowned for their excellence in terms of superior soft tissue contrast and molecular imaging ability. Their highly trained network of global distributors provides back up and support.
MR Solutions has its global headquarters at Ashbourne House, The Guildway, Old Portsmouth Road, Guildford, Surrey GU3 1LR; tel: + 44 1483 532146; information@mrsolutions.com; www.mrsolutions.com.
comments powered by