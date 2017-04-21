|
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Release: Rainin TerraRack Benefits Cell Differentiation Studies
METTLER TOLEDO’s Rainin TerraRack™ pipette tip racks are proving advantageous for the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Cell Engineering, where scientists are investigating cell differentiation and behavior on a variety of materials. Dr Monica Tsimbouri, a research fellow at the university, explained: “Our research involves growing bone marrow cells onto different materials – for example, plastics, titanium, nanopillars or nanoPEGs – and investigating how the cells differentiate. We use a wide range of techniques – such as GPCRs, In-Cell Westerns™ – metabolomics and next generation sequencing, to study biomarkers related to the tissue lineage at various time points, monitoring how the cells behave on different nanopatterns.”
“The new TerraRack tip racks from METTLER TOLEDO were recently recommended to us. We find the Rainin BioClean™ Filter Pipette Tips, which contain hydrophobic filters, ideal for our purposes. As no liquid is retained in the tip, there is no loss of pipetting volume, even when transferring as little as a microliter. The TerraRack’s hinged lids ensure that the tips remain clean and free from contaminants and, as they are smaller than our other tip boxes and use less material, the amount of waste is reduced. I would recommend them to anybody.”
