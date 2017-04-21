|
Queen’s Award Winners Peli BioThermal Present Insight And Innovation At LogiPharma 2017
4/21/2017 9:25:22 AM
Mitigating supply chain risks and excursions will be at the top of the agenda for the award winning Peli BioThermal team attending LogiPharma in Europe.
As it was announced Peli BioThermal is the winner of a Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in Innovation, key members of the Peli BioThermal team will be sharing knowledge and insight into industry issues and the latest solutions serving the pharma supply chain at the three-day conference, in Switzerland on April 25 - 27 2017.
Peli BioThermal, which prides itself on its culture of innovation and the design of pioneering products, is celebrating the news the company has received Royal recognition as winners in the UK’s most prestigious enterprise awards.
As a Queen’s Awards winner Peli BioThermal has been recognised for its exceptional performance in the Innovation award category and as exemplars in its field. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the United Kingdom’s most distinguished business awards, which celebrate and recognise enterprise excellence.
Peli BioThermal won the accolade for demonstrating outstanding results in innovation within the temperature controlled packaging sector serving the pharmaceutical industry.
The eminent honour was awarded for the development of Peli BioThermal’s pioneering product, Chronos™ Advance, its innovative range of high performance single-use shipping systems, utilising advanced insulation and phase change materials, which will be exhibited at LogiPharma.
When showcasing why the innovative shipper system was triumphant, The Queen’s Awards judges remarked how “the system offers high reliability, improved performance and weight benefits”.
News of the company’s accolade, awarded as acknowledgement of outstanding achievement in innovation, was announced ahead of Peli BioThermal’s attendance at the LogiPharma event, which examines the latest healthcare trends and how best the supply chain industry can respond and capitalise on innovation.
To be eligible for consideration in the esteemed award for innovation, Peli BioThermal had to meet a range of criteria including presenting an innovation that hasn’t been sold before, show outstanding commercial success as a result of that innovation over two years and demonstrate strong corporate social responsibility.
David Williams, President of Peli BioThermal, said: “Ahead of our attendance at LogiPharma we are delighted to announce Peli BioThermal is the winner of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise for Innovation. This is a momentous occasion for the entire company, including the highly skilled engineers involved in the design of our Chronos™ Advance system, which successfully set new standards within the temperature controlled packaging industry.
“Peli BioThermal prides itself on constantly striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of innovation with pioneering products.”
Outlining why the product, engineered by the award-winning company was successful, the judges said, “When transporting vaccines, tissue samples or clinical trial samples, it is critical that a consistent temperature is maintained. Issues with the traditional use of gel or ice packs include weight and space efficiency and if they fail for any reason valuable consignments (both in human and financial terms) can be lost”.
Williams added: “It is an honour for our company to receive recognition for the development of this high performing product providing vital protection when shipping pharmaceuticals worldwide. Chronos™ Advance is one of our extensive selections of shipper solutions specifically designed to mitigate supply chain risks during global transportation operations within the life sciences and pharmaceuticals sector.”
Peli BioThermal’s award achievement was announced alongside the 2017 list of winners, published to mark the Queen’s birthday on Friday, 21st April. Accolades are awarded to worthy winners from a variety of industry sectors and the Queen’s Award is valid for five years. Previous winners have benefited from worldwide recognition, increased commercial value and enjoying a boost to staff morale.
The judging panel highlighted how “Peli BioThermal has used a material with high latent heat, combined with vacuum insulation panels in a single use shipping carton that can keep contents at a stable temperature for greater than 120 hours. The system offers high reliability, improved performance and weight benefits. It can maintain samples in the temperature ranges of -20 degrees, +2 to +8 degrees, +15 to +25 degrees. Its simple design reduces the potential for human packaging error and makes manufacture more streamlined”.
Alongside keynote speakers addressing delegates at LogiPharma, Peli BioThermal will be shining a spotlight on how its pioneering, reliable, robust solutions benefit the current and future supply chain. Peli BioThermal’s experts will be outlining the latest market developments and discussing how companies can make the most of the growth areas within the sector and how Pharma can take the lead from other industries.
The conference brings together sector specialists, directors and decision makers from all areas including supply chain, logistics, distribution and quality control to learn from one another and network to inspire ideas to help shape the future pharma supply chain.
Paul Terry, Peli BioThermal’s Director of Sales EMEA, said: “We are delighted to be exhibiting at LogiPharma which provides the ideal platform for us to share our extensive experience and knowledge with delicates and decision makers to help develop strategies to improve efficiency throughout the pharma supply chain. We will be exhibiting our pioneering products, including our award winning Chronos™ Advance and providing advice on how best to future proof a reliable and robust supply chain. Minimising risks and mitigating excursions is a crucial part of ensuring a successful and secure supply chain.”
Peli BioThermal will exhibit temperature-controlled shippers designed for the demands of the pharma supply chain sector, which increasingly relies on high performing solutions to safely transport payloads worldwide.
At the three day conference Peli BioThermal will be showcasing their industry leading supply chain services and solutions including:
• Chronos™ Advance and Chronos™ Express, a range of high performance single-use shipping systems, utilising advanced insulation and phase change materials.
• Credo™ Cube a reusable thermal shipper that protect payload contents at defined temperatures longer than any other passive thermal shipper.
• CoolPall™ Vertos - a high performance single-use bulk freight forwarding solution designed as a flat pack, easily assembled product.
To learn more about the wide range of Peli BioThermal products and global network of service centers visit www.pelibiothermal.com
Peli BioThermal is a division of Peli Products, S.L.U., which is the European arm of Pelican Products, Inc., which is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.
About Peli Products
Peli Products, S.L.U. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Pelican Products, Inc. operates in 21 countries, with 22 international offices and six manufacturing facilities across the globe. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.
About Peli BioThermal
Peli BioThermal Ltd. offers the widest range of temperature-controlled, thermally-protected packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. The company’s products ensure that delicate biological materials arrive intact and effective, despite exterior environments. Peli BioThermal is dedicated to developing innovative products designed to fulfil the complex needs of the global life sciences industry. The company’s customers benefit from its extensive expertise in ensuring that temperature stability is maintained throughout the distribution chain. The company also offers a complete portfolio of services and software to support end-to-end temperature-controlled packaging asset management. Outside of Europe, the company does business under the name Pelican BioThermal LLC. For more information, visit http://www.pelibiothermal.com.?All trademarks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Peli Products, S.L.U., its subsidiaries and/or affiliates and others.
