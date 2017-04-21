|
Rho Webinar Shares Tips On What To Do With Suspected Compliance Issues At A Clinical Study Site
4/21/2017 9:18:30 AM
WHAT: Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO), is offering a webinar to help quality, project management, clinical and site personnel manage conflicts as well as a review of the applicable regulations and reporting requirements.
While there are a few cases of clear cut right and wrong in compliance, in many cases it is a matter of competing priorities and different perspectives. Conflicting perspectives between sites, CROs, and sponsors are common in clinical trials. The stakes are high when the quality and integrity of the data are in question.
During the webinar, experts Diane Tilley, MSN, JD, quality assurance service leader at Rho and Kristen Snipes, project director at Rho, will discuss two case studies. The first is a sponsor who voices concern over GCP and protocol compliance at a site and a CRO and the second is an investigator who raises concerns about the actions of a study coordinator at a critical point in development.
WHO: Diane Tilley, MSN, JD, quality assurance service leader, Rho
Kristen Snipes, project director, Rho
WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, 2017
1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT
Duration: one hour
ABOUT: Rho, a privately-held, contract research organization (CRO) located in Chapel Hill, NC, provides a full range of clinical research services across the entire drug development process. For 33 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to some of the industry’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Our commitment to excellence, our innovative technologies, and our therapeutic expertise accelerate time to market, maximize returns on investment, and lead to an exceptional customer experience. For more information, please visit www.rhoworld.com and follow us on Twitter.
