Retrophin (RTRX) To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (Nasdaq:RTRX) today announced it will report first quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2017 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.
|Conference Call Information
|Date:
|Thursday, May 4, 2017
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Dial-in numbers:
|+1 (855) 219-9219 (U.S.) or +1 (315) 625-6891 (International)
|Confirmation code:
|10209780
|Live webcast:
|www.retrophin.com in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investors" page
A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, May 4, 2017 to 7:30 p.m. ET, May 11, 2017. The replay number is +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), confirmation code 10209780.
About Retrophin
Retrophin is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases who have few, if any, treatment options. The Company's approach centers on its pipeline featuring late-stage candidates targeting rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a disorder characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease, and RE-024 for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder that typically begins in early childhood. Research exploring the potential of early-stage assets in several rare diseases is also underway. Retrophin's R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company's commercial products, Thiola®, Cholbam®, and Chenodal®.
