Ablynx (ABLYF) Announces Warrant Exercise

GHENT, Belgium, 21 April 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 57,125 common shares have been issued by the Company in exchange for €398,801.77 as the result of the exercise of warrants.

As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has 61,133,199 shares outstanding.

The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights currently is 2,388,305 which equals the total number of voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Currently 1,000 convertible bonds are outstanding entitling the holders thereof to 7,733,952 shares of the Company in the aggregate, upon conversion of such convertible bonds.

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

