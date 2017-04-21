China Biologic Products To Report First Quarter Of 2017 Financial Results

BEIJING, China, April 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China Biologic Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) ("China Biologic" or the "Company"), a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced that the Company plans to release first quarter of 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 after the market closes.

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2017, which is 7:30 p.m., Beijing Time on May 4, 2017, to discuss first quarter of 2017 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US: 1 888 346 8982

International: 1 412 902 4272

Hong Kong: 800 905 945

China: 400 120 1203

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call through May 11, 2017. The dial-in details are:

US: 1 877 344 7529

International: 1 412 317 0088

Passcode: 10106035

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://chinabiologic.investorroom.com/.

About China Biologic Products, Inc.

China Biologic is a leading plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China. The Company's products are used as critical therapies during medical emergencies and for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases and immune-deficiency related diseases. China Biologic is headquartered in Beijing and manufactures over 20 different dosages of plasma-based products through its majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. The Company also has an equity investment in Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd. The Company sells its products to hospitals and inoculation centers, as well as distributors, in China. For additional information, please see the Company's website, www.chinabiologic.com.

