Edge Therapeutics Announces Conference Call On May 3, 2017 To Discuss First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel hospital-based therapies in the management of acute, life-threatening conditions, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2017 financial results.



The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial (877) 388-5691, or (562) 350-0788 for international callers, and reference participant code 7855024 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A replay of the call may be accessed through May 17, 2017 on the investor section of Edge’s website or by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 7855024. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Edge’s website at www.edgetherapeutics.com.

About Edge Therapeutics, Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize novel, hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms for the management of acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions. EG-1962, Edge’s lead product candidate, has the potential to fundamentally improve patient outcomes and transform the management of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage, which is bleeding around the brain due to a ruptured brain aneurysm. Edge is evaluating EG-1962 in two clinical studies: a pivotal Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 delivered via external ventricular drain, and a study of direct intracisternal administration of EG-1962. For additional information about Edge, please visit www.edgetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of representatives of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. related thereto that are not historical in nature contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Edge’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," “seeks,” "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions, including statements with respect to Edge’s future clinical plans, Edge’s ability to advance its portfolio of therapies towards commercialization and the potential effects of its products. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Edge’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various risk factors (many of which are beyond Edge's control) as described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Edge’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

