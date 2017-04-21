The Gores Group Sells Fotona To AGIC Capital

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Gores Group today announced it has entered into a definitive
agreement to sell Fotona Holdings, LLC (“Fotona” or the “Company”) to
AGIC Capital (“AGIC”), a European-Asian cross border private equity firm
focused on industrial technology and healthcare investments in Europe
and the US. The Gores Group acquired Fotona in 2014 through its
Small Capitalization Partners investment fund.
Founded in 1964, Fotona is a Central European manufacturer of high
performance lasers for medical, dental and aesthetic applications.
Fotona sells these systems through a network of 70+ worldwide
distributors and through a direct salesforce in the United States.
In January 2014 Gores partnered with Jeff Jones, the founder of Fotona’s
United States product distributor, to acquire the Company with the goal
of expanding both its product line and worldwide sales. With the support
of Gores, Fotona has since experienced significant growth in sales,
profitability and product offerings.
“Fotona’s talented management team has done an outstanding job of
growing the business while maintaining a focus on industry-leading
products and technologies. We greatly value our partnership with them,”
said Victor C. Otley, Managing Director of The Gores Group. “The initial
transaction to acquire Fotona was very complex, and we are pleased that
Gores’ and management’s shared vision of Fotona’s significant market
potential continues to deliver.”
“Fotona is a great fit for AGIC given their focus on supporting sales
and product expansion in Asia. Asia is one of Fotona’s largest and most
successful markets, and given Fotona’s current scale and track record of
innovation, we are confident that the Company is well positioned for
continued growth,” stated Anthony Chirikos, Principal of The Gores Group.
Jeff Jones, CEO of Fotona added, “Gores has been a great partner, and we
look forward to continued success in partnership with AGIC.”
Piper Jaffray & Co. acted as the sole financial advisor to Fotona in
this transaction.
About The Gores Group
The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment
firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in mature and growing
businesses which can benefit from the firm's operating experience and
flexible capital base. The firm combines the operational expertise and
detailed due diligence capabilities of a strategic buyer with the
seasoned M&A team of a traditional financial buyer. Over its 30 year
history, The Gores Group has become a leading investor having
demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio
companies alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores
Group maintains offices in Boulder, CO, and London. For more
information, please visit www.gores.com.