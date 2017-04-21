The Gores Group Sells Fotona To AGIC Capital

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Gores Group today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Fotona Holdings, LLC (“Fotona” or the “Company”) to AGIC Capital (“AGIC”), a European-Asian cross border private equity firm focused on industrial technology and healthcare investments in Europe and the US. The Gores Group acquired Fotona in 2014 through its Small Capitalization Partners investment fund.

Founded in 1964, Fotona is a Central European manufacturer of high performance lasers for medical, dental and aesthetic applications. Fotona sells these systems through a network of 70+ worldwide distributors and through a direct salesforce in the United States.

In January 2014 Gores partnered with Jeff Jones, the founder of Fotona’s United States product distributor, to acquire the Company with the goal of expanding both its product line and worldwide sales. With the support of Gores, Fotona has since experienced significant growth in sales, profitability and product offerings.

“Fotona’s talented management team has done an outstanding job of growing the business while maintaining a focus on industry-leading products and technologies. We greatly value our partnership with them,” said Victor C. Otley, Managing Director of The Gores Group. “The initial transaction to acquire Fotona was very complex, and we are pleased that Gores’ and management’s shared vision of Fotona’s significant market potential continues to deliver.”

“Fotona is a great fit for AGIC given their focus on supporting sales and product expansion in Asia. Asia is one of Fotona’s largest and most successful markets, and given Fotona’s current scale and track record of innovation, we are confident that the Company is well positioned for continued growth,” stated Anthony Chirikos, Principal of The Gores Group.

Jeff Jones, CEO of Fotona added, “Gores has been a great partner, and we look forward to continued success in partnership with AGIC.”

Piper Jaffray & Co. acted as the sole financial advisor to Fotona in this transaction.

About The Gores Group

The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in mature and growing businesses which can benefit from the firm's operating experience and flexible capital base. The firm combines the operational expertise and detailed due diligence capabilities of a strategic buyer with the seasoned M&A team of a traditional financial buyer. Over its 30 year history, The Gores Group has become a leading investor having demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio companies alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Boulder, CO, and London. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.