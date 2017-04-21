Beaver-Visitec International To Acquire Malosa Medical

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beaver-Visitec International, Inc. ("BVI"), a leading global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of specialized surgical devices for the ophthalmic marketplace, announced today that it has acquired Malosa Medical (“Malosa”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of single-use surgical instruments, primarily for use in the field of ophthalmology. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Fueled by an aging population and an increased awareness and desire for eye care globally, the ophthalmology market has and will continue to experience robust growth. Malosa’s focus on innovation, along with its vertically integrated business model – through which it owns the production process from design to distribution – uniquely positions the company to adequately serve this expanding and evolving market,” said Dana G. Mead, Jr. President and CEO of BVI. “We are pleased to welcome Malosa employees to the BVI team and look forward to providing their comprehensive line of high-quality single-use ophthalmic instruments to a broader set of customers worldwide. Malosa’s product line is highly complementary to our single-use product portfolio and we are excited to work with the company to offer customers even more options for their patients.”

With a portfolio of more than 400 products, Malosa equips surgeons with convenient, sterilized, single-use packs that contain all the instruments and consumables required for specific ophthalmic procedures. The company’s cost-effective, high-quality instruments are designed for use in some of the most frequently performed procedures, including cataract surgery and intravitreal injection.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with BVI and firmly believe that our combined offering of physician-preferred single-use ophthalmic instrumentation will continue to be highly valued by our customers and contribute to outstanding patient outcomes,” said Gary Loran, Managing Director at Malosa. “BVI’s focus on building a strong brand that’s commitment to quality makes it an excellent strategic and cultural fit for Malosa. We believe the company is well-positioned for accelerated growth.”

BVI’s acquisition of Malosa builds on a period of significant momentum for the company, following a series of key leadership appointments made throughout the last year. Most recently, the company named Shervin Korangy, formerly a senior executive at Novartis, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Other significant appointments include Dana G. Mead, Jr., a former Strategic Advisor and Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), as President and CEO; Ron Labrum, an industry veteran and the former President and CEO of medical device company Fenwal, as Chairman of the Board; and Darin Dixon, the former Vice President of Global Sales at ophthalmic device company AcuFocus Inc., as Vice President of U.S. Sales.

About Beaver-Visitec International, Inc.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA, Beaver-Visitec International develops, manufactures and markets ophthalmic and other specialty microsurgical products. Beaver-Visitec distributes products in over 90 countries worldwide and operates manufacturing facilities in Waltham, MA, USA and Bidford on Avon, U.K. Beaver-Visitec offers products and services for all aspects of Ophthalmic Surgery, including cataract, refractive, oculoplastic, and vitreoretinal sub-specialties as well as other specialty microsurgery procedures. More information about Beaver-Visitec International can be found at www.beaver-visitec.com.