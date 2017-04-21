Beaver-Visitec International To Acquire Malosa Medical

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beaver-Visitec International, Inc. ("BVI"), a leading global developer,
manufacturer, and marketer of specialized surgical devices for the
ophthalmic marketplace, announced today that it has acquired Malosa
Medical (“Malosa”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of single-use
surgical instruments, primarily for use in the field of ophthalmology.
Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Fueled by an aging population and an increased awareness and desire for
eye care globally, the ophthalmology market has and will continue to
experience robust growth. Malosa’s focus on innovation, along with its
vertically integrated business model – through which it owns the
production process from design to distribution – uniquely positions the
company to adequately serve this expanding and evolving market,” said
Dana G. Mead, Jr. President and CEO of BVI. “We are pleased to welcome
Malosa employees to the BVI team and look forward to providing their
comprehensive line of high-quality single-use ophthalmic instruments to
a broader set of customers worldwide. Malosa’s product line is highly
complementary to our single-use product portfolio and we are excited to
work with the company to offer customers even more options for their
patients.”
With a portfolio of more than 400 products, Malosa equips surgeons with
convenient, sterilized, single-use packs that contain all the
instruments and consumables required for specific ophthalmic procedures.
The company’s cost-effective, high-quality instruments are designed for
use in some of the most frequently performed procedures, including
cataract surgery and intravitreal injection.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with BVI and firmly believe that
our combined offering of physician-preferred single-use ophthalmic
instrumentation will continue to be highly valued by our customers and
contribute to outstanding patient outcomes,” said Gary Loran, Managing
Director at Malosa. “BVI’s focus on building a strong brand that’s
commitment to quality makes it an excellent strategic and cultural fit
for Malosa. We believe the company is well-positioned for accelerated
growth.”
BVI’s acquisition of Malosa builds on a period of significant momentum
for the company, following a series of key leadership appointments made
throughout the last year. Most recently, the company named Shervin
Korangy, formerly a senior executive at Novartis, Chief Financial
Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Other significant appointments
include Dana G. Mead, Jr., a former Strategic Advisor and Partner at
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), as President and CEO; Ron
Labrum, an industry veteran and the former President and CEO of medical
device company Fenwal, as Chairman of the Board; and Darin Dixon, the
former Vice President of Global Sales at ophthalmic device company
AcuFocus Inc., as Vice President of U.S. Sales.
About Beaver-Visitec International, Inc.
Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA, Beaver-Visitec
International develops, manufactures and markets ophthalmic and other
specialty microsurgical products. Beaver-Visitec distributes products in
over 90 countries worldwide and operates manufacturing facilities in
Waltham, MA, USA and Bidford on Avon, U.K. Beaver-Visitec offers
products and services for all aspects of Ophthalmic Surgery, including
cataract, refractive, oculoplastic, and vitreoretinal sub-specialties as
well as other specialty microsurgery procedures. More information about
Beaver-Visitec International can be found at www.beaver-visitec.com.