SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) To Host A Conference Call To Discuss Lead Anti-Infective Candidate SCY-078 Data Presented At 27th ECCMID

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative anti-infective therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced that it will hold a conference call at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 to discuss in vitro and clinical data related to its lead candidate, SCY-078, presented at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), April 22 to 25, 2017, in Vienna, Austria. SCY-078 will be featured in two oral and six poster presentations at the Congress.



SCYNEXIS management will be joined by global thought leaders:

Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., Professor and Director of the Center for Medical Mycology at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Oliver Cornely, M.D., Professor of Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Clinical Trials Center Cologne at the University of Cologne in Germany

Conference Call Details:

U.S. Dial-In Number: 844-309-3707

International Dial-In Number: 661-378-9467

Conference ID: 12180429

The slide and audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.scynexis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About SCY-078

SCY-078 is an oral and IV antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. SCY-078 is a triterpenoid, semi-synthetic derivative of the natural product enfumafungin—a structurally distinct and novel class of glucan synthase inhibitor. SCY-078 combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors (similar to echinocandins) with the flexibility of having IV and oral formulations (similar to azoles). By belonging to a chemical class distinct from other antifungals, SCY-078 has shown in vitro and in vivo activity against multi-drug resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track, Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Orphan Drug Designations for the oral and IV formulations of SCY-078 for the indications of invasive candidiasis (including candidemia) and invasive aspergillosis.

About SCYNEXIS, Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by delivering innovative anti-infective therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company’s lead product candidate, SCY-078, is the first representative of a novel intravenous and oral triterpenoid antifungal family and is in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release maybe, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS' ability to successfully develop SCY-078, including SCYNEXIS' ability to resolve the FDA's concerns to lift the clinical hold and obtain FDA approval for SCY-078; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS' reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS' clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT: Media Relations Cammy Duong MacDougall Biomedical Communications Tel: 781-235-3060 cduong@macbiocom.com Investor Relations Susan Kim Argot Partners Tel: 212-203-4433 susan@argotpartners.com