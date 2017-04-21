McKesson (MCK) Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For May 18, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) will release financial results for its
fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 18, 2017,
following the market close at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time (1:00
PM Pacific Time). The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00
PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time), during which John Hammergren,
chairman and chief executive officer, and James Beer, executive vice
president and chief financial officer, will review these results.
The dial-in number for individuals wishing to participate on the call is
719-234-7317. Craig Mercer, senior vice president, Investor Relations is
the leader of the call and the password is ‘McKesson’. The conference
call will also be available live and archived on the company’s Investor
Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com.
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE
500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions,
retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare
information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical
manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other
organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical
products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right
time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared
principles, our 70,000 employees across more than 16 countries work
every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers
and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients.
McKesson has been named the “Most
Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a
“Best
Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a top military-friendly
company by Military Friendly®, and a “Best
Employer for Healthy Lifestyles” by The National Business Group on
Health. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.