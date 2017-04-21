McKesson (MCK) Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For May 18, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 18, 2017, following the market close at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time (1:00 PM Pacific Time). The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time), during which John Hammergren, chairman and chief executive officer, and James Beer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review these results.

The dial-in number for individuals wishing to participate on the call is 719-234-7317. Craig Mercer, senior vice president, Investor Relations is the leader of the call and the password is ‘McKesson’. The conference call will also be available live and archived on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com.

About McKesson Corporation

