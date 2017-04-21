Purdue Pharma L.P. Announces Hire Of Carrie Chomiak To Lead Over-The-Counter Franchise

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdue
Pharma L.P. today announced the hire of Carrie Chomiak as the
business lead for the company’s over-the-counter (OTC) product
franchise. Chomiak will have executive ownership for all OTC brands,
which include the Betadine® microbicide antiseptics, Slow-Mag® magnesium
chloride supplements, Senokot® laxative and Colace® stool softener
product lines.
“Carrie brings very strong sales and marketing leadership skills and
experience in consumer brands to optimize our existing over-the-counter
products as well as to partner with our business development team to
accelerate the expansion of our OTC portfolio,” said Mark Timney,
president and chief executive officer, Purdue Pharma L.P. “Her proven
record of accomplishment for delivering exceptional commercial business
results with iconic consumer brands gives us the confidence that she is
the right person for this position.”
Chomiak joins Purdue Pharma after more than 15 years of success in the
marketing and selling of consumer health and wellness brands at Pfizer
Consumer Healthcare, previously Wyeth Consumer Healthcare (PCH). At PCH
she most recently served as a member of the U.S. executive leadership
team, and led the U.S. digestive health franchise which included the
Nexium 24HR switch from prescription to over-the-counter status and the
commercial management of the Preparation H brand. During her tenure at
PCH Carrie additionally held commercial leadership roles within the
nutrition, respiratory, pain and personal care franchises, which
included well-known brands such as Centrum, Caltrate, Advil, Emergen-C,
Robitussin, Dimetapp and Chapstick.
Chomiak will have executive ownership for the OTC franchise and be
responsible for ensuring the successful development and
commercialization of Purdue’s complete line of OTC assets, which
includes leading the corporate long-range plan development and general
management of the short-term business. This includes overseeing the
development and implementation of brand equity and integrated
communication elements, discovery of new relevant consumer insights,
monitoring of business performance and evaluating new business
opportunities for this franchise.
“Purdue’s over-the-counter products are well-established, legacy brands
that are trusted by hospitals and consumers,” said Chomiak. “I look
forward to contributing to the organization's ongoing evolution and
creating value both organically and through strategic business
development initiatives.”
Chomiak earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Montclair
State University in Montclair, N.J.
ABOUT PURDUE PHARMA L.P.
Purdue Pharma is a privately-held pharmaceutical company and is part of
a global network of independent associated companies known for
pioneering research in chronic pain and opioids with abuse deterrent
properties. The company’s leadership and employees are committed to
providing healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers quality
products and educational resources to support their proper use. With
Purdue Pharma’s expertise in drug development, commercialization and
life-cycle management, the company is diversifying in high-need areas to
expand through strategic acquisitions and creative partnerships. For
more information, please visit www.purduepharma.com.