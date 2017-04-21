Purdue Pharma L.P. Announces Hire Of Carrie Chomiak To Lead Over-The-Counter Franchise

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdue Pharma L.P. today announced the hire of Carrie Chomiak as the business lead for the company’s over-the-counter (OTC) product franchise. Chomiak will have executive ownership for all OTC brands, which include the Betadine® microbicide antiseptics, Slow-Mag® magnesium chloride supplements, Senokot® laxative and Colace® stool softener product lines.

“Carrie brings very strong sales and marketing leadership skills and experience in consumer brands to optimize our existing over-the-counter products as well as to partner with our business development team to accelerate the expansion of our OTC portfolio,” said Mark Timney, president and chief executive officer, Purdue Pharma L.P. “Her proven record of accomplishment for delivering exceptional commercial business results with iconic consumer brands gives us the confidence that she is the right person for this position.”

Chomiak joins Purdue Pharma after more than 15 years of success in the marketing and selling of consumer health and wellness brands at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, previously Wyeth Consumer Healthcare (PCH). At PCH she most recently served as a member of the U.S. executive leadership team, and led the U.S. digestive health franchise which included the Nexium 24HR switch from prescription to over-the-counter status and the commercial management of the Preparation H brand. During her tenure at PCH Carrie additionally held commercial leadership roles within the nutrition, respiratory, pain and personal care franchises, which included well-known brands such as Centrum, Caltrate, Advil, Emergen-C, Robitussin, Dimetapp and Chapstick.

Chomiak will have executive ownership for the OTC franchise and be responsible for ensuring the successful development and commercialization of Purdue’s complete line of OTC assets, which includes leading the corporate long-range plan development and general management of the short-term business. This includes overseeing the development and implementation of brand equity and integrated communication elements, discovery of new relevant consumer insights, monitoring of business performance and evaluating new business opportunities for this franchise.

“Purdue’s over-the-counter products are well-established, legacy brands that are trusted by hospitals and consumers,” said Chomiak. “I look forward to contributing to the organization's ongoing evolution and creating value both organically and through strategic business development initiatives.”

Chomiak earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J.

