Innoviva To Report First Quarter Financial Results On April 27 At 5:00 P.M. EDT

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced today that it will report
financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after
market close on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Following the earnings
release, Innoviva management will host a webcast and conference call at
5:00 p.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. PDT to discuss the financial results and provide
a corporate update.
To participate in the live call, dial (877) 837-3908 from the U.S., or
(973) 890-8166 for international callers, and enter Conference ID:
4743061. A live webcast of the call will be available at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/7vf4ydi7
or from the investor relations section of the company website at www.inva.com
and will be archived for 30 days. A telephone replay of the call will be
available through May 3 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S., or
(404) 537-3406 for international callers, and entering Conference ID:
4743061.
About Innoviva
Innoviva is focused on bringing compelling new medicines to patients in
areas of unmet need by leveraging its significant expertise in the
development, commercialization and financial management of
bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by the respiratory
assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR®/BREO®
ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®, which were jointly developed by Innoviva
and GSK. Under the agreement with GSK, Innoviva is eligible to receive
associated royalty revenues from RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA®, ANORO®
ELLIPTA®. In addition, Innoviva retains a 15 percent economic interest
in future payments made by GSK for earlier-stage programs partnered with
Theravance BioPharma, Inc., including the closed triple combination
therapy for COPD. For more information, please visit Innoviva's website
at www.inva.com.
ANORO®, RELVAR®, BREO® and ELLIPTA® are trademarks of the
GlaxoSmithKline group of companies.
Innoviva, Inc.
Eric d'Esparbes, 650-238-9640
Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@inva.com