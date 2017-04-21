ImmunoGen (IMGN) Announces Conference Call To Discuss Its First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoGen,
Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of
antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today
announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET
on Friday, May 5, 2017 to discuss its first quarter 2017 financial
results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.
To access the live call by phone, dial 719-325-2452; the conference ID
is 5957421. The call may also be accessed through the Investors section
of the Company's website, www.immunogen.com.
Following the live webcast, a replay of the call will be available at
the same location through May 19, 2017.
About ImmunoGen, Inc.
ImmunoGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops
targeted cancer therapeutics using its proprietary ADC technology.
ImmunoGen's lead product candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a
Phase 3 trial for FRa-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and is
in Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens for earlier-stage disease.
ImmunoGen's ADC technology is used in Roche's marketed product, Kadcyla®,
in three other clinical-stage ImmunoGen product candidates, and in
programs in development by partners Amgen, Bayer, Biotest, CytomX,
Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi and Takeda. More information about the Company
can be found at www.immunogen.com.
Kadcyla® is a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of
the Roche Group.
