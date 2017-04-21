Pfizer (PFE) Unveils ATLAS, An Interactive, User-Friendly Website That Provides Global Antibiotic Resistance Surveillance Data Across 60 Countries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. today announced the launch of the company’s Antimicrobial
Testing Leadership and Surveillance (ATLAS) website, which is designed
to provide physicians and the global health community with easy access
to critical data on the efficacy of various antibiotic treatments and
emerging resistance patterns across more than 60 countries.
Understanding evolving bacterial resistance patterns is a key element in
managing the rise of antimicrobial resistance. To that end, ATLAS can
not only help physicians select the most appropriate treatment choices
for their patients, but also enable global health authorities to develop
data-driven antimicrobial resistance mitigation strategies. Pfizer will
formally unveil ATLAS on April 22nd at the annual
meeting of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious
Disease (ECCMID) in Vienna.
Mobile devices and applications provide many benefits for healthcare
professionals including increased access to point of care tools, which
have been shown to support better clinical decision making and improved
patient outcomes. In response to this need, Pfizer also offers ATLAS as
a mobile application to enable rapid access to important resistance
information at the point of patient care.
ATLAS offers an interactive platform that enables physicians to evaluate
data, conduct analyses, and export tables and figures that include
parameters such as pathogen, region, specimen source and in vitro
susceptibility data. The ATLAS database is updated every six months with
new resistance data from healthcare institutions in more than 60
countries as these become available. ATLAS can be accessed by visiting: www.atlas-surveillance.com.
“An important aspect for physicians when treating patients is knowledge;
knowledge of where certain resistant bacterial infections tend to occur
and knowledge of which antibiotics remain effective against them,” said
Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer Inc. “ATLAS
underscores our continued commitment to providing patients and
physicians with meaningful resources that can help ensure appropriate
utilization of antibiotics and improve infection prevention and control.”
About Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
The World Health Organization (WHO) characterizes antimicrobial
resistance as one of the biggest threats to global health, that can
affect anyone at any age in any country, threatening our ability to
treat serious infections and provide standard medical procedures.
Gram-negative bacteria, the cause of many healthcare-associated
infections (HAIs), have become increasingly resistant to many available
antibiotic treatments. These infections are associated with increased
patient mortality and cost of care. At present, approximately 700,000
deaths per year are attributed to antimicrobial resistance globally,
with an increase to 10 million predicted by 2050 if no action is taken
to address this issue.
About Pfizer’s Commitment to Antimicrobial
Resistance:
Today, Pfizer is the leading global provider of anti-infective medicines
in the industry, offering patients access to a diverse portfolio of more
than 80 products. Pfizer recognizes the serious public health threat
associated with AMR and has taken significant steps to address this
issue. In early 2016, Pfizer was a signatory of the Declaration on
Combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a global call-to-action
drafted and signed by more than 100 companies and 13 trade associations
encouraging greater industry and government collaboration to address the
issue of antimicrobial resistance. As a follow-up to the AMR
Declaration, Pfizer and 13 industry partners unveiled the “Industry
Roadmap to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance,” a comprehensive plan of
action, that lays out four key commitments we pledge to deliver by 2020.
For more information on Pfizer’s commitment to AMR, please click here.
About Pfizer Anti-Infectives
Since its pioneering work on penicillin in the 1940s, Pfizer has been
actively engaged in the research and development of innovative
medicines, policies and educational programs to address the evolving
needs of patients and physicians in the area of infectious diseases.
For more than 30 years, Pfizer has been a leader in developing and
implementing innovative public-private partnerships designed to address
unmet medical needs and global public health issues. Today, our patient
assistance programs expand access to potentially lifesaving medicines
and provide educational resources that empower patients and physicians
in the fight against infectious disease.
