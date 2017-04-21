 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
BioMarin (BMRN) To Host First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On Thursday, May 4 At 4:30pm ET



4/21/2017 7:31:01 AM

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2017 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859
International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362
Conference ID: 2424152

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 2424152

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of five commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-first-quarter-2017-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-thursday-may-4-at-430pm-et-300443136.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Read at BioSpace.com


