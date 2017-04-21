Centene Corporation To Hold 2017 Annual Meeting Following 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced that following the release of its 2017 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 the Company will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) in the auditorium at Centene's headquarters, 7700 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri. At the meeting, Michael Neidorff, Centene's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to make remarks regarding the Company's performance and future prospects. A live audio webcast of the meeting can be accessed via the Company's website at www.centene.com under the Investors section.

In addition, as a reminder, the Company also has announced the following corporate events:

- CNC's 15th Annual Investor Day: Friday, June 16, 2017; New York City

(8:30 Noon ET) - CNC's Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results (6:00 a.m. ET) and Earnings Call

(8:30 a.m. ET): Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - CNC's Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results (6:00 a.m. ET) and Earnings Call

(8:30 a.m. ET): Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - CNC's 2018 Guidance and Investor Event; Friday, December 15, 2017; New York City

(8:30 Noon ET)

