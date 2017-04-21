Rasna Therapeutics (ATVM) Names Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai As New CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:RASP), is pleased to announce the
appointment of Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai as Chief Executive Officer.
“I
look forward to taking on this challenge and progressing the powerful
therapeutic approaches that Rasna has developed, which engage novel
understanding of key mechanisms at the heart of disease biology.”
“We are delighted to welcome Kunwar into this role,” said Dr. Alessandro
Padova, Chairman of Rasna Therapeutics, “He brings more than 25 years of
experience within the life science industry, combined with a
distinguished track record of success in translating drugs from concept
through commercialization to market.”
“Rasna’s focus on addressing the high unmet need that exists is a
pressing challenge, with more than ten thousand deaths annually in the
United States from acute myeloid leukemia,” commented Dr. Shailubhai, “I
Dr. Shailubhai, who was formally appointed on April 14th, was
a co-founder and served as the Chief Scientific Officer and prior Senior
Vice President, Drug Discovery, of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(NASDAQ:SGYP) from 2004, where he led the development of Trulance™ from
inception to FDA approval, having co-invented and pioneered Synergy’s
platform technology surrounding the therapeutic applications of
guanylate cyclase C agonists for functional GI disorders, inflammatory
bowel disease, GI cancer, cholesterol lowering, asthma and other lung
diseases.
Between 1993 and 2000, he was with Monsanto Company, serving as Research
Specialist and Group Leader of the cancer chemoprevention group. Dr.
Shailubhai previously served as a Senior Staff Fellow at the National
Institutes of Health, and as an Assistant Professor of Research at the
University of Maryland.
Dr. Shailubhai received his Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of
Baroda, India, and his MBA from the University of Missouri, St. Louis.
He has more than 20 issued patents and over 40 peer-reviewed
publications.
About Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. (www.rasna.com)
Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company
focused primarily on the high unmet need that exists for leukemias.
Rasna’s primary indication is acute myeloid leukemia (AML) which may be
fatal within weeks to months, has a 5-year survival rate of only about
25% and very poor prospects for long-term survival of patients. The
company’s clinical program is focused on three druggable intervention
points with potential to improve safety and efficacy of current AML
combination therapies, around which is has robust IP and substantial
freedom to operate: RASP-101, an established anticancer
therapeutic for treating nucleophosmin (NPM1) mutated acute myeloid
leukemia (AML); RASP-201, an inhibitor of lysine specific histone
demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), which is overexpressed in several human
cancers including AML plays an important role in epigenetic modification
that contributes to cellular proliferation; and, RASP-301, high
affinity, NPM1 binding molecules exhibiting selective cytotoxic activity
on AML cells.
For more information on OTCQX:RASP see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RASP/filings.
