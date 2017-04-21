Lombard Medical (LMT.L) Appoints New CEO

OXFORDSHIRE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lombard Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVAR), a developer, manufacturer and
marketer of endovascular aortic aneurysm repair products, today
announced that Kurt Lemvigh has been appointed as its new Chief
Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Lemvigh is a veteran medical device executive with over 30 years of
experience creating profitable growth. He currently resides in the U.K.
and has held senior sales, marketing and operational positions at
various public and private companies including Spacelabs, Cardiac
Science, GE and Marquette-Hellige. In addition to Europe and the United
States, Lemvigh has conducted business in numerous international markets
around the world including the Middle East, Japan, China, India and
Latin America.
“Lombard represents a unique opportunity given the strength of the
Company’s portfolio in the over $1.5 billion market for endovascular
repair products. The key to success will be our ability to leverage the
work that has been done over the years and moreover, to achieve
operational excellence,” said Lemvigh. “For my part, I am committed to
creating value for all of the stakeholders of Lombard.”
About Lombard Medical, Inc.
Lombard Medical, Inc. based in Oxfordshire, U.K. develops, manufactures
and markets an innovative range of minimally invasive abdominal aortic
aneurysm endovascular repair products. The Company has global regulatory
approval for Aorfix, an endovascular stent graft that has been
specifically designed to treat patients with aortic neck angulation up
to 90 degrees. Lombard also manufactures and markets CE-marked Altura,
an ultra-low profile endovascular stent graft that offers a simple and
predictable solution for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies. The
Altura endograft system is sold in select European markets. For more
information, please visit www.lombardmedical.com.