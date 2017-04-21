Cannimed Announces Voting Results Of AGM For The Election Of Directors

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CMED) (“CMED” or the “Company”),
announces, in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements,
the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, April
19, 2017 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
A total of 10,687,411 common shares were voted at the meeting by proxy,
representing 47.52% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.
Shareholders voted in support of all items of business, including the
election of all director nominees as follows:
|
Director
|
|
Votes For
|
|
Per cent of
Votes For
|
|
Votes
Withheld
|
|
Per cent of
Votes Withheld
|
Donald Ching
|
|
9,699,491
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,200
|
|
0.05%
|
Doug Banzet
|
|
10,465,338
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,225
|
|
0.05%
|
Rob Duguid
|
|
10,465,338
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,225
|
|
0.05%
|
Marianne Greer
|
|
10,465,563
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,000
|
|
0.05%
|
Richard Hoyt
|
|
10,465,338
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,225
|
|
0.05%
|
John Knowles
|
|
10,465,538
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,025
|
|
0.05%
|
Dwayne L. Lashyn
|
|
10,465,538
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,025
|
|
0.05%
|
Bruce F. Mackler
|
|
10,465,338
|
|
99.95%
|
|
2,225
|
|
0.05%
|
Brandon P. Price
|
|
9,699,691
|
|
99.95%
|
|
5,000
|
|
0.05%
|
Brent Zettl
|
|
10,459,312
|
|
99.89%
|
|
11,251
|
|
0.11%
The Company also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of
Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”)
About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.
The Company is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical
company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 15
years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience,
state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant production process and world class
research and development platforms with a wide range of
pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. In addition, the Company has an
active plant biotechnology research and product development program
focused on the production of plant-based materials for pharmaceutical,
agricultural and environmental applications.
CanniMed Ltd., through its subsidiaries, was the first producer to be
licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations,
the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis for Medical
Purposes Regulations. It was the sole supplier to Health Canada
under the former medical marijuana system for 13 years, and has been
producing safe and consistent medical marijuana for thousands of
Canadian patients, with no incident of product diversion or recalls.