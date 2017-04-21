Cannimed Announces Voting Results Of AGM For The Election Of Directors

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CMED) (“CMED” or the “Company”), announces, in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

A total of 10,687,411 common shares were voted at the meeting by proxy, representing 47.52% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in support of all items of business, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For Per cent of

Votes For Votes

Withheld Per cent of

Votes Withheld Donald Ching 9,699,491 99.95% 5,200 0.05% Doug Banzet 10,465,338 99.95% 5,225 0.05% Rob Duguid 10,465,338 99.95% 5,225 0.05% Marianne Greer 10,465,563 99.95% 5,000 0.05% Richard Hoyt 10,465,338 99.95% 5,225 0.05% John Knowles 10,465,538 99.95% 5,025 0.05% Dwayne L. Lashyn 10,465,538 99.95% 5,025 0.05% Bruce F. Mackler 10,465,338 99.95% 2,225 0.05% Brandon P. Price 9,699,691 99.95% 5,000 0.05% Brent Zettl 10,459,312 99.89% 11,251 0.11%

The Company also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”)

