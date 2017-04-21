Incyte (INCY)'s Immuno-Oncology And Targeted Therapy Clinical Portfolio To Be Featured In More Than 15 Abstracts At The 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) announces that more than 15 abstracts highlighting its research and development portfolio in immuno-oncology and targeted therapies will be presented at the upcoming 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois from June 2-6, 2017.

Data presentations will include six abstracts from the ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 trial (NCT02178722), evaluating the safety and efficacy of epacadostat, Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, in various tumor types (two oral presentations, three poster discussions and one poster session). KEYTRUDA is marketed by Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada).

Additionally, data from ECHO-204 (NCT02327078) evaluating the safety and efficacy of epacadostat in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) have been accepted as an oral presentation. Bristol-Myers Squibb holds development and commercial rights to Opdivo globally except for in the Ono Pharmaceutical territories of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

“These abstracts highlight the depth and potential of our growing clinical development portfolio of both immuno-oncology and targeted therapies,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “We are especially pleased to have new data from the ECHO-202 trial evaluating epacadostat plus pembrolizumab and initial data from the ECHO-204 trial evaluating epacadostat plus nivolumab accepted. These data contributed to our recent decisions to initiate additional pivotal Phase 3 studies with Merck and BMS.”

Select key abstracts and presentations include:

Immuno-oncology abstracts

Efficacy and Safety of Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab Treatment of NSCLC: Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results of ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract #9014, poster discussion)

Saturday, June 3, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board 340; Discussion 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. CT, Hall D2

Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced RCC: Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract #4515, poster discussion)

Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board #193; Discussion 11:30 – 12:45 p.m. CT, Arie Crown Theater

Efficacy/Safety of Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer and Ovarian Cancer: Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 Study (Abstract #1103, poster session)

Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board #95

Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma: Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results of ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract #4503, oral presentation)

Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:36 – 8:48 a.m. CT, Arie Crown Theater

Safety of Epacadostat 100 mg BID Plus Pembrolizumab 200 mg Q3W in Advanced Solid Tumors: Phase 2 Data from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract #3012, poster discussion)

Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. Hall A, Poster Board #107; Discussion 4:45 – 6:00 p.m. CT, Hall D1

Epacadostat Plus Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results of ECHO-204 (Abstract #3003, oral presentation)

Monday, June 5, 2017, 2:15 – 2:27 p.m. CT, Hall D1

CX-1158-101: A first-in-human phase 1 study of CB-1158, a small molecule inhibitor of arginase, as monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in patients with solid tumors (Abstract #3005, oral presentation)

Monday, June 5, 2017, 2:39 p.m. – 2:51 p.m. CT, Hall D1

Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with SCCHN: Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract #6010, oral presentation)

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 8:12 – 8:24 a.m. CT, S100a

Targeted therapy abstract

Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of INCB050465 for Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) B-Cell Malignancies (CITADEL-101) (Abstract #7530, poster session)

Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board #292

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data regarding the Company’s development portfolio and the potential effectiveness of such portfolio, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments and the risks related to the efficacy or safety of the Company’s development pipeline, the results of further research and development, the high degree of risk and uncertainty associated with drug development, clinical trials and regulatory approval processes, other market or economic factors and competitive and technological advances; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed by each company. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.