Incyte (INCY)'s Immuno-Oncology And Targeted Therapy Clinical Portfolio To Be Featured In More Than 15 Abstracts At The 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) announces that more than 15 abstracts
highlighting its research and development portfolio in immuno-oncology
and targeted therapies will be presented at the upcoming 2017 American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois
from June 2-6, 2017.
Data presentations will include six abstracts from the
ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 trial (NCT02178722), evaluating the safety and
efficacy of epacadostat, Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in
combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1
therapy, in various tumor types (two oral presentations, three poster
discussions and one poster session). KEYTRUDA is marketed by Merck
(known as MSD outside the United States and Canada).
Additionally, data from ECHO-204 (NCT02327078) evaluating the safety and
efficacy of epacadostat in combination with Opdivo®
(nivolumab) have been accepted as an oral presentation. Bristol-Myers
Squibb holds development and commercial rights to Opdivo globally
except for in the Ono Pharmaceutical territories of Japan, South Korea
and Taiwan.
“These abstracts highlight the depth and potential of our growing
clinical development portfolio of both immuno-oncology and targeted
therapies,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “We
are especially pleased to have new data from the ECHO-202 trial
evaluating epacadostat plus pembrolizumab and initial data from the
ECHO-204 trial evaluating epacadostat plus nivolumab accepted. These
data contributed to our recent decisions to initiate additional pivotal
Phase 3 studies with Merck and BMS.”
Select key abstracts and presentations include:
Immuno-oncology abstracts
Efficacy and Safety of Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab Treatment of
NSCLC: Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results of ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract
#9014, poster discussion)
-
Saturday, June 3, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board
340; Discussion 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. CT, Hall D2
Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced RCC:
Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract
#4515, poster discussion)
-
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board #193;
Discussion 11:30 – 12:45 p.m. CT, Arie Crown Theater
Efficacy/Safety of Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Triple-Negative
Breast Cancer and Ovarian Cancer: Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 Study (Abstract
#1103, poster session)
-
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board #95
Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Urothelial
Carcinoma: Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results of ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037
(Abstract #4503, oral presentation)
-
Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:36 – 8:48 a.m. CT, Arie Crown Theater
Safety of Epacadostat 100 mg BID Plus Pembrolizumab 200 mg Q3W in
Advanced Solid Tumors: Phase 2 Data from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract
#3012, poster discussion)
-
Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. Hall A, Poster Board #107;
Discussion 4:45 – 6:00 p.m. CT, Hall D1
Epacadostat Plus Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors:
Preliminary Phase 1/2 Results of ECHO-204 (Abstract #3003, oral
presentation)
-
Monday, June 5, 2017, 2:15 – 2:27 p.m. CT, Hall D1
CX-1158-101: A first-in-human phase 1 study of CB-1158, a small
molecule inhibitor of arginase, as monotherapy and in combination with
an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in patients with solid tumors (Abstract
#3005, oral presentation)
-
Monday, June 5, 2017, 2:39 p.m. – 2:51 p.m. CT, Hall D1
Epacadostat Plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with SCCHN: Preliminary
Phase 1/2 Results from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 (Abstract #6010, oral
presentation)
-
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 8:12 – 8:24 a.m. CT, S100a
Targeted therapy abstract
Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of INCB050465 for Relapsed/Refractory (R/R)
B-Cell Malignancies (CITADEL-101) (Abstract #7530, poster session)
-
Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Hall A, Poster Board #292
Full session details and data presentations at the ASCO 2017 annual
meeting can be found here.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
