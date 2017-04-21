Bioaxone Biosciences Appoints Dr. Catherine Sohn To Lead Corporate Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioAxone BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company
focused on developing innovative drugs to restore neurological function,
today announced the appointment of Catherine Angell Sohn, Pharm.D., CLP,
to lead Corporate Development, including licensing and global partnering
opportunities.
Dr. Sohn is a pharmacist, global biopharmaceutical executive and a
Certified Licensing Professional (CLP). She brings more than 30 years of
industry experience in business strategy, business development,
strategic product development and launch execution. Most recently at
GlaxoSmithKline plc, she was a member of the global executive team and
senior vice president of worldwide business development and strategic
alliances in the company’s $6 billion consumer health division where she
led a series of US, Europe, and global licensing and M&A deals which
delivered over $2 billion in sales. Previously as vice president of
Worldwide Strategic Product Development for the Cardiovascular,
Metabolic & Pulmonary Therapeutic Areas at SmithKline Beecham (SB)
Pharmaceuticals, Sohn was responsible for product strategy, valuation
and strategic commercial leadership of assets from Phase 1 through
global life cycle management. As an entrepreneur within a large
corporation, Sohn established the US Vaccine Business Unit and led the
launch of SB's first vaccine in the US and subsequently, as a member of
the global CNS Strategy Team, Sohn helped shape the CNS Life Cycle
Pipeline strategy, and then led the U.S. launch of the company's $1
billion CNS product, expertise which is directly relevant to BioAxone
Bioscience.
Sohn served on the Board of Trustees of the Licensing Executive Society
(LES), USA and Canada, from 2008-2011, and on the LES Life Science
Sector Executive Committee for many years. She was named the
Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by the University of California, San
Francisco, School of Pharmacy (2000), was recognized as the Woman of the
Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (2003), and received
the Licensing Executive Society’s (LES) Frank Barnes Mentoring Award
(2009) in 2016, SOHN was recognized as one of the PharmaVoice 100 most
inspiring people in the life science industry.
"Cathy’s strong network of contacts, recognition as a successful
business development leader, and extensive product and business
development experience are extremely valuable to BioAxone,” said Lisa
McKerracher, PhD, CEO of BioAxone. "With the addition of Cathy to head
the business development, we are well positioned to take our drug
candidates forward on the path of commercialization as we continue to
achieve success in the lab with our ROCK inhibitors as well as other
drug candidates.”
“I am pleased to join BioAxone, a team of renowned scientists who have
been rewarded/recognized with the licensing agreement with Vertex
Pharmaceuticals for the company’s lead asset, VX 210, with NIH funding
for the BioAxone pipeline and their committed to neuroscience
enhancement,” added Dr. Sohn. “I have known Dr. Lisa McKerracher, CEO
and founder, and the company for many years through Springboard
Enterprises and have witnessed their success in drug development. I look
forward to contributing to BioAxone’s growth and corporate development
initiatives.”
Dr. Sohn currently serves on the board of Directors of Jazz
Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ),
Neuralstem
Inc (NASDAQ: CUR),
Landec
Corp (NASDAQ: LNDC),
and Dohmen
Life Science Services Company, a privately held provider of business
services to life science companies. She is Adjunct Professor at UCSF,
her alma mater, and a member of the Investment Committee of
Pennsylvania’s Ben Franklin Technology Partners.
BioAxone BioSciences
BioAxone BioSciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
developing innovative drugs to restore neurological function for
patients with Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) and other malformations in
central nervous system with unmet medical needs. Led by a team of
scientists renowned for their work on axon regeneration and neuronal
signaling pathways, BioAxone has a pioneering SCI drug currently in a
Phase 2b/3 clinical trial with Vertex, and is positioned to move other
candidates into clinical trials. For more information, visit www.bioaxonebio.com