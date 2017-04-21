Bioaxone Biosciences Appoints Dr. Catherine Sohn To Lead Corporate Development

Formerly Senior VP, Worldwide Business Development and Strategic Alliances, GlaxoSmithKline plc

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioAxone BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative drugs to restore neurological function, today announced the appointment of Catherine Angell Sohn, Pharm.D., CLP, to lead Corporate Development, including licensing and global partnering opportunities.

Dr. Sohn is a pharmacist, global biopharmaceutical executive and a Certified Licensing Professional (CLP). She brings more than 30 years of industry experience in business strategy, business development, strategic product development and launch execution. Most recently at GlaxoSmithKline plc, she was a member of the global executive team and senior vice president of worldwide business development and strategic alliances in the company’s $6 billion consumer health division where she led a series of US, Europe, and global licensing and M&A deals which delivered over $2 billion in sales. Previously as vice president of Worldwide Strategic Product Development for the Cardiovascular, Metabolic & Pulmonary Therapeutic Areas at SmithKline Beecham (SB) Pharmaceuticals, Sohn was responsible for product strategy, valuation and strategic commercial leadership of assets from Phase 1 through global life cycle management. As an entrepreneur within a large corporation, Sohn established the US Vaccine Business Unit and led the launch of SB's first vaccine in the US and subsequently, as a member of the global CNS Strategy Team, Sohn helped shape the CNS Life Cycle Pipeline strategy, and then led the U.S. launch of the company's $1 billion CNS product, expertise which is directly relevant to BioAxone Bioscience.

Sohn served on the Board of Trustees of the Licensing Executive Society (LES), USA and Canada, from 2008-2011, and on the LES Life Science Sector Executive Committee for many years. She was named the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by the University of California, San Francisco, School of Pharmacy (2000), was recognized as the Woman of the Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (2003), and received the Licensing Executive Society’s (LES) Frank Barnes Mentoring Award (2009) in 2016, SOHN was recognized as one of the PharmaVoice 100 most inspiring people in the life science industry.

"Cathy’s strong network of contacts, recognition as a successful business development leader, and extensive product and business development experience are extremely valuable to BioAxone,” said Lisa McKerracher, PhD, CEO of BioAxone. "With the addition of Cathy to head the business development, we are well positioned to take our drug candidates forward on the path of commercialization as we continue to achieve success in the lab with our ROCK inhibitors as well as other drug candidates.”

“I am pleased to join BioAxone, a team of renowned scientists who have been rewarded/recognized with the licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the company’s lead asset, VX 210, with NIH funding for the BioAxone pipeline and their committed to neuroscience enhancement,” added Dr. Sohn. “I have known Dr. Lisa McKerracher, CEO and founder, and the company for many years through Springboard Enterprises and have witnessed their success in drug development. I look forward to contributing to BioAxone’s growth and corporate development initiatives.”

Dr. Sohn currently serves on the board of Directors of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), Neuralstem Inc (NASDAQ: CUR), Landec Corp (NASDAQ: LNDC), and Dohmen Life Science Services Company, a privately held provider of business services to life science companies. She is Adjunct Professor at UCSF, her alma mater, and a member of the Investment Committee of Pennsylvania’s Ben Franklin Technology Partners.

BioAxone BioSciences

BioAxone BioSciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative drugs to restore neurological function for patients with Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) and other malformations in central nervous system with unmet medical needs. Led by a team of scientists renowned for their work on axon regeneration and neuronal signaling pathways, BioAxone has a pioneering SCI drug currently in a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial with Vertex, and is positioned to move other candidates into clinical trials. For more information, visit www.bioaxonebio.com