Three-Dimensional Images Of A Network Of The Smallest Blood Vessels, University of Marburg Study



4/21/2017 6:26:20 AM

An interdisciplinary team from the Universities of Bayreuth and Marburg has accomplished a feat that was not previously possible, even using the newest medical imaging techniques: a high-definition image of the smallest blood vessels, which are found in organs such as the spleen or bone marrow of human beings. The researchers have developed a process for visualizing the highly complicated network of such blood vessels in tissue samples in 3-D. On how the new technique works, they report in Medical Image Analysis and PLOS ONE.

