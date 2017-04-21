|
Investors Accuse Theranos of Threatening to File for Bankruptcy If They Didn't Give Up Their Right to Sue
4/21/2017 6:21:03 AM
As Theranos continues to spiral downward, its investors are now claiming the company threatened to file for bankruptcy protection if they don’t give up their rights to sue the startup over its faulty blood-testing business, Bloomberg reported.
Partner Investments LP sued Theranos in October, saying the company used "a series of lies" to gain its $96 million investment, and other investors filed similar suits accusing Theranos of misleading them about its technology. Now, Partner and two other investment funds say Theranos suggested the investors should accept more equity or it would seek Chapter 11 protection, according to Bloomberg.
comments powered by