Pfizer (PFE) Invites Public To Listen To Webcast Of April 27 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. invites investors and the general public to listen to a
webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern
Daylight Time) on Thursday, April 27, 2017. To pre-register and access
the live audio webcast, visit www.pfizer.com/proxy
and click on the “Annual Meeting Webcast” button. Pre-registration
begins today.
A replay of the webcast will be available on www.pfizer.com
through the first week of May 2017.
Pfizer Inc.
Media:
Joan Campion, 212-733-2798
or
Investors:
Ryan
Crowe, 212-733-8160